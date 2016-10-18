Quick HitsSports
Oregon Ducks running back Taj Griffin (5) jumps into the end zone for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Quick Hits: Football prepares for Cal’s offensive attack, women’s golf struggles in North Carolina

October 18, 2016 at 8:00 am
8


— Oregon football’s preparations for Friday’s game against Cal are in full swing after taking a few days off during the bye week. Justin Herbert says he has more confidence and Oregon is looking to squeak its way into a bowl game. Both Cal and Oregon a need win Friday for their bowl aspirations.

— Against Cal, it will be the defensive secondaries who will have their work cut out for them.

— Duck tight end Pharaoh Brown talked exclusively with The Oregonian’s Andrew Greif on Monday about a few tweets he composed over the weekend. While some fans saw his messages as distasteful, Brown said they weren’t meant to criticize Mark Helfrich.

— Before cutting play short due to darkness, Oregon women’s golf dropped from fifth overall after the first round to 13th with two holes remaining in second-round play in their appearance at the Greenville Regional Preview. Cathleen Santoso led the Ducks through Monday’s play. Play is scheduled to run through Tuesday.

— The Emerald’s Cole Kundich examined how Kyra Fawcett has evolved her offensive game in her sophomore season.

— The Oregon men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted a “Block Party” on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. Sabrina Ionescu shined for the women. The Register-Guard’s Ryan Thorburn wrote about how she’s the “crown jewel” in Oregon’s recruiting class.

— Oregon men’s tennis pair Jayson Amos and Simon Stevens came up just short of advancing to the ITA National Indoor Championships when they battled in Berkeley on Monday.

