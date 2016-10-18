Oregon junior Cathleen Santoso hits on the fairway of hole 8. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 20, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Cathleen Santoso leads Oregon to ninth place finish at Greenville Regional Preview

After shooting their best round of the Greenville Regional Preview on Tuesday, the Oregon women’s golf team snagged ninth place out of 16 competing teams, finishing at 72-over par.

Senior Cathleen Santoso, a Sydney, Australia native, tied for 20th place individually, finishing at 3-over 75. She paced the Ducks in the tournament, which included freshmen Amy Matsuoka (tied 26th), Brooke Hamilton (tied 32nd), Kathleen Scavo (tied 47th) and Petra Salko (tied 85th.

Santoso has had three consecutive top-20 finishes this season.

The final day of the tournament began with two holes of the second round that were not completed when play was halted due to darkness on Monday night.

The Ducks had the fifth best round of the day on Tuesday, finishing with 18-over 306. This pulled them up to ninth place after having a rocky start to the tournament.

“The course setup was extremely difficult; the hole locations were some of the toughest collectively I’ve seen in college golf,” head coach Ria Scott said in a news release. “Regardless, we still threw away some shots and lost to some teams we need to beat.”

The Ducks will now be preparing for the Nanea Pac-12 Preview on Oct. 24 and 25 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. The trip will be the final chance for Oregon to compete this fall.

“I am confident that our team has the skills to compete at a very, very high level,” Scott said in the release. “We just need to do a better job of accessing that when it counts.”

