Quin Wise and the Heads Up are a local band that formed in August. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)

Two house shows in, Quin Wise and the Heads Up are already gaining momentum

Quin Wise and the Heads Up is a “band of happy accidents.”

They might not have landed a single gig yet if the two shows they’ve played so far hadn’t had other people drop out. They happened to know the owners of the house hosting the first show, which featured longtime local heroes Pluto the Planet — who happily recommended them to the people hosting the second show.

They’ve already made something of a name for themselves.

“I was rolling to class the Monday after our first show and on the way there two people said, ‘I saw you on somebody’s Snapchat story, I didn’t know you were in a band!’” said Wise, the band’s singer and guitarist.

They’ve had plenty more offers for shows, but they’re currently training their newest recruit: keyboardist August King, who played with guitarist Alan Aslan in the defunct University of Oregon Hip Hop Ensemble, also known as the Illaquips.

“I’ve known him for four hours and he’s already layin’ it down,” said Wise.

It was a happy accident that brought the band together in the first place. After drummer David McKean found his apartment couldn’t accommodate his kit, Wise offered his new place.

“It was almost like two seventh graders asking each other out — ‘do you wanna be in a band?’ ‘I dunno, do you want to?’” said Wise.

Aslan joined soon after. They started out as a three-piece with Aslan on bass before Evan Fleming, a mutual friend from the dorms, came on board for four-string duties.

“It was gonna be a three-piece, but soon as Evan got mentioned…,” says a smiling Aslan, who now shares guitar duties with Wise.

The band figured it was only natural to name the band after Wise, who hosts the space, writes the band’s material and acts as manager. The Heads Up isn’t particularly attached to its frontman, either; they’re planning on cutting some R&B-oriented material with a different singer and are open to performing with anyone who’s interested.

With Wise, they mostly play blues and blues-rock, both originals and classic covers. Their cover repertoire includes The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women” and Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle,” made a hit in 1990 by the Black Crowes. These are bar-band standards, but, according to Aslan:

“It’s music we’ve all grown up with that inspired us to pick up our instruments in the first place. I hope they bring a sense of childhood joy in our audience. If you discovered the Rolling Stones just now in your ‘20s that’s great, but it’s better to reminisce in your 20s.”

The band members are all seniors at UO, except for King, who is a junior. What will happen after graduation is uncertain, but they’ve got plenty of shows lined up and intend to cut a demo once King is up to speed on their songs.

“I’d like to see this band keep chugging along until graduation,” says Aslan. “And after that, who knows what can happen.”

