Oregon Ducks defensive back Khalil Oliver (26) catches the ball during warm ups. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Stack-up: Defensive secondaries could be in for a long day when Oregon and Cal meet on Saturday

Oregon (2-4, 0-3 Pac-12) is still seeking its first conference win as it comes off a bye week. The California Golden Bears are coming off a bye week as well after falling to to Oregon State in a 47-44 overtime shootout on Oct. 8.

The Ducks topped the Bears 44-28 during a rain storm when the two teams met in Eugene last season.

Here is how the teams stack up as they prepare to face off in Berkeley:

Offense

Oregon

Last week the Ducks’ offense had the unfortunate task of facing one of the top defenses in the nation in Washington. The Huskies limited Oregon to just 22 points, the fewest points the Ducks have scored in a game since September of last year. Freshman quarterback Justin Herbert should fare much better against a Bears defense that surrenders nearly 180 more yards on average than Washington does.

Oregon has already undergone a mid-season quarterback change and fallen victim to litany of injuries with half its season remaining, but the Ducks’ offense is still a potent group; it ranks 28th in the nation in points per game and 20th in yards per game. Oregon shouldn’t have any trouble scoring points against an abysmal California defense, but the Ducks could be in trouble if Herbert struggles to find his rhythm early.

California

Senior quarterback Davis Webb nabbed the Bears’ starting quarterback job after transferring from Texas Tech last spring, and has been one of the top quarterbacks in the country this fall. Webb ranks third in the nation in passing yards (2,256) and is 47th in passing efficiency.

Webb is the prototypical quarterback for Sonny Dykes’ ‘Bear Raid’ offense. He has 25 completions of 25 yards or more this season, good for second in the nation. Webb has a consistent deep threat in breakout star Chad Hansen, who has already caught 59 passes for 770 yards this season. Senior running back Khalfani Muhammad paces the Bears with 75 yards per game to lead a multifaceted rushing attack.

Advantage: California

Defense

Oregon

The Ducks’ defense gives up 522.3 points per-game and has been among the worst teams in the country this year on the defensive side of the football. Opponents are averaging 284.3 passing yards per game against the Ducks, who were supposed to be much improved from last season but have given up more touchdowns than any other Power 5 team.

The Ducks defense is still spending as much time on the field as it always has, but now that Oregon isn’t scoring as much, the defense is struggling to keep up. Oregon will need huge performances from outside cornerbacks Arrion Springs and Tyree Robinson if it hopes to contain California’s lethal passing attack.

California

The California defense has been better than Oregon’s, but only slightly. The Bears own the seventh-worst total defense in the nation (494.7 yards per game), and only Buffalo has surrendered more total rushing yards than the Bears. California surrendered 51 points to Arizona State earlier this season, and 47 to Oregon State two weeks ago. Oregon boasts what is possibly the deepest group of running backs in the nation, and Royce Freeman and company could have a field day if Cal doesn’t find a way to shore up its defensive line.

Advantage: Oregon

