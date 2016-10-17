Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown in the first half. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Quarterback Justin Herbert readies for first road start Friday against Cal

Two weeks ago, Justin Herbert learned that he would start against a nationally ranked defense the Tuesday before the game.

Unlike his first start against No. 5 Washington, Herbert has had ample time — including a bye week — to prepare as the starter for Friday’s game against California. He said after Monday’s practice that he’s taken on extra confidence for his first road start.

“I think knowing that [Washington] was one of the best defenses we will see all year — we survived it,” Herbert said. “I think going into this week — a lot of confidence.”

Quarterbacks coach David Yost said he found many positives from Herbert’s first Pac-12 start against the Huskies when the staff reviewed the film.

“I thought he scrambled when he needed to scramble,” Yost said. “It was definitely a starting point to improve on some things. He probably made a few more plays with his feet and under duress than you hope he has to, but he did it. It was a real positive.”

Yost said the coaches are focused on making plays “as repetitive as possible so it’s just a reaction” for Oregon’s true freshman quarterback.

Against the Huskies, he completed 21 of 34 passes for 179 yards. He was intercepted once on his first throw of the game, but settled down to throw two touchdown passes. Yost said this week Herbert is taking on more leadership responsibilities — something that comes with being the starting quarterback in the Pac-12.

“He’s still got some freshman to him, but he definitely stepped up and talked more,” Yost said. “He understands what his position and role is. He’s the starting quarterback. You have to run the show that way.”

Herbert and Oregon’s offense could benefit from a weaker Cal defense compared to Washington. The Huskies rank No. 18 in total yards allowed while Cal ranks No. 121 nationally in total defense.

Yost said Herbert is still well aware of Cal’s defensive abilities, despite the statistics.

“As we talked about it, they have good football players and they’ve done a nice job with sacks and turnovers this year — especially interceptions,” Yost said.

Moving forward, Herbert and the Ducks hope to have more tempo in their offensive attack. That began this week at Oregon practice.

“We’re really emphasizing tempo now,” Herbert said. “We’re trying to get back to the way it was and push the ball as fast we can.”

From the offensive line’s perspective, Herbert is improving as well. Offensive line coach Steve Greatwood said Herbert has improved with each Oregon practice.

“I just see his command and presence getting better and better with every snap he takes,” Greatwood said. “He’s making checks on the lines of scrimmage. I see him growing more comfortable with the position.”

With a full week of practice and a bye week, the Ducks say Herbert has taken a step forward since Oregon’s 70-21 loss to Washington. Herbert says that has translated to more confidence heading into Friday’s game.

“Definitely a big help,” Herbert said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

