Photos: Oregon Ducks fall to the No. 10 Cal Bears 2-0

October 15, 2016 at 9:20 pm
Oregon midfielder Maryn Beutler (8) gets past California defender Indigo Gibson (2) with the ball. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon forward Kyra Fawcett (14) tries to cut the ball past California forward Heather Walleigh (33). The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon defender Caitlyn Wong (17) jumps to head the ball. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon forward Kyra Fawcett (14) falls into California defender Lynsey Hromatko (32) after going up to a header. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon midfielder Marlo Sweatman (27) fires a shot on goal. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon defender Michelle Rockey (23) clears the ball. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon midfielder Sofia Chambers (33) makes a pass through the legs of California midfielder Mia Corbin (3). The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

California goalkeeper Emily Boyd (00) reaches to punch the ball away. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon forward Jessica Yu (16) holds the ball away from California defender Indigo Gibson (2). The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon defender Caitlyn Wong (17) defends California midfielder Emma Fletcher (8). The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Teammates and coaches surround Oregon midfielder Miranda Schulz (7) after she was injured on the field. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon defender Michelle Rockey (23) heads the ball away. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon goalkeeper Halla Hinriksdóttir (1) reaches to make a save. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Calfornia Bears at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Previous post

Downed tree blocks MLK Blvd. at Autzen Stadium

Next post

Cal hands Oregon soccer its seventh straight loss

Adam Eberhardt

Adam Eberhardt

