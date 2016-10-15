Downed tree blocks MLK Blvd. at Autzen Stadium

A downed tree is blocking traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd just past the intersection with Leo Harris Parkway near Autzen Stadium.

The tree is currently being removed and should be clear within the hour, according to an EPD officer on the scene.

One eastbound lane remains open while all others are blocked. Drivers can take Leo Harris Parkway as a detour if they are traveling westbound.

The downed tree comes in the wake of a wind advisory released by the National Weather Service for the southern Willamette Valley. The advisory is in effect until 5 p.m.

The NWS recommends that Eugene residents “delay or reschedule outdoor activities” until conditions improve.

