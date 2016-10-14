Matthew Maton crosses the finish line for the Men's 1500 meter race. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon Twilight Invitational meet at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on May 6, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Tanner Anderson and Matthew Maton each aim for breakout sophomore seasons

From the late Steve Prefontaine to current Duck Edward Cheserek, Oregon has a long history of producing elite distance runners.

So it came as no surprise for anyone two years ago when the Ducks signed two of the top prep runners in the nation, Tanner Anderson and Matthew Maton.

Before coming to Oregon, Anderson and Maton had a friendly rivalry, fueled by the desire to one-up each other. They each spent their prep careers in the Northwest and matched up against each other throughout high school; Anderson ran at North Central in Spokane, Washington, and Maton is from Summit in Bend, Oregon. They were each two-time state cross country champions, and their arrival came with high expectations.

Maton had already caused a buzz at Oregon before even graduating high school. He committed to Oregon before racing at the Oregon Twilight May of his senior year and he placed third in a race of collegiate runners. He became the sixth prep runner to break the four minute mile mark and his time of 3 minutes, 59.38 seconds was the third fastest time ever by a high schooler at the time.

Despite the lofty expectations, neither Maton or Anderson had the stellar freshman year they had been hoping for.

“We don’t put too much emphasis or pressure on our freshman,” Oregon associate head coach Andy Powell said. “We tell them it’s the one time where they can take a backseat.”

Maton started his debut cross country season well, placing eighth overall at the Washington Invitational. But later in the fall, he didn’t perform as well at the championship races. At the Pac-12 Championship, he placed 17th overall. He fared worse during the NCAA Championships, finishing 85th overall as Oregon’s fifth runner.

Perhaps these finishes are what are normally expected of collegiate freshman, but not Maton. In 2014, he won the Oregon state title, while obliterating Olympic silver medalist and former Duck Galen Rupp’s 11 year-old Oregon High School State Cross Country record by 10 seconds.

Anderson, on the other hand, fared slightly worse during his freshman season. His best finish was his debut at the Washington Invitational, where he was 12th overall. After that, he consistently finished as Oregon’s fourth runner, placing 42nd at the Pac-12 Championships and 56th at the NCAA Championships.

“I feel like I did pretty well with just being a freshman and being a newcomer,” Anderson said. “It’s a whole new learning curve when you just get here, and I feel like now that I have that year underneath me, I race a little bit smarter.”

Despite the fact that he was healthy during last year’s track and field season, he was redshirted.

Powell said it because Oregon had so much depth. “He still ran 14 minutes in the 5k,” Powell said. “I think he progressed quite well on the track.”

Maton, however, was not redshirted. The decision payed off as he transitioned into a track season that ended in strong fashion.

For the first half of the outdoor track and field season, Maton competed unattached, unable to get a time that would be considered fast in Oregon’s deep 1,500-meter field. The Ducks an event that have produced athletes such as Olympians Andrew Wheating and Matthew Centrowitz in the event, and returned standouts Blake Haney and Sam Prakel last season.

At the Oregon Twilight, Maton raced in an Oregon singlet for the first and won the 1,500-meter with a time of 3:42.68.

“The season started really rocky,” Maton told reporters after the race. “I was full of confidence from last year, and I lost a little of that for some reason.”

The win propelled him to a second-place finish in the 1,500 at the Pac-12 Championships with a season best time of 3:39.97. Because of that, even though he didn’t meet the qualifying time, Maton was accepted as an entry in the 1,500 for the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.

Maton advanced past the first round easily with the 9th best time of 3:42.51, however, he failed to make it to the finals despite the fact that he had the 11th best time in a semifinal where 12 advanced.

Now, as sophomores, Maton and Anderson have the opportunity to make more of an impact on the team.

“I think they’ll keep moving up,” Powell said. “I think they’ll be a little better this year and then a little better next year.”

Anderson began his season at the Bill Dellinger Invitational, where he crossed the finish line alongside Prakel for second place with a time of 24:36.8.

“This year I feel a lot more confident than I did last year,” Anderson said.

Maton didn’t race until two weeks ago at the Washington Invitational. Although Cheserek won the race and Prakel placed third, Maton and Anderson finished in fourth and sixth, respectively, propelling the Oregon men’s team to a resounding victory.

“Personally, I’m definitely racing a lot better,” Maton said. “I run a whole lot more miles so I’m stronger.”

