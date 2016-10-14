Oregon players rest on the bench. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Ducks confident in ability to bounce back, volleyball loses nail-bitter to UCLA

— Oregon football head coach Mark Helfrich spoke with reporters on Thursday, saying that the Ducks are confident in their ability to bounce back against Cal next weekend. Helfrich also said he feels he has the support of athletic director Rob Mullens going forward.

— USA Today’s George Schroeder explored whether or not “winter is coming” for Helfrich and the Oregon Ducks.

— Former Oregon football players had plenty to say after last weekend’s loss to Washington. Most took to Twitter to explain how they feel about the 2016 Ducks.

— Oregon volleyball lost a five-set match to UCLA on Wednesday to fall out of first place in the Pac-12.

— The Emerald’s Gus Morris detailed Justin Herbert’s journey to the starting job at Autzen Stadium and found that the Sheldon High School signal caller nearly committed to Washington.

— The Oregon men’s and women’s basketball teams are holding a “block party” this Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. There will be a dunk contest and 3-point shootout for fans. Both teams begin nonconference play in mid-November.

— Men’s basketball could receive good news on Friday if four-start shooting forward Abu Kigab decides to call Eugene home. Kigab is set to choose between Oregon and Illinois on Friday at 3 p.m.

