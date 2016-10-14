Oregon Men's Basketball Head Coach Dana Altman high-fives fans after leaving the court. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 8 Saint Joseph's Hawks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on March 20, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon basketball lands 2017 four-star recruit Abu Kigab

Oregon head coach Dana Altman is gearing up for the 2017 season, landing his second recruit in the past three days.

On Friday, consensus four-star prospect Abu Kigab verbally committed to the Ducks. He chose Oregon over Illinois.

“Extremely blessed to say that I have committed to the University of Oregon,” Kigab wrote on Twitter.

He held offers from Baylor, Cal, Kansas, Minnesota, USC and Virginia Tech.

Kigab is a 6-foot-7 wing from St. Catherines, Canada. He attends prep school at Prolific Prep (Napa, California) and is the No. 26-ranked small forward in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports.

The Canadian native stood out on Canada’s U18 team, posting 17 points and 10 rebounds in last summer’s loss to Team USA.

“I just felt like it was a great situation for a player, such as myself. I felt really comfortable with the coaches and the environment they set and the tone,” Kigab told The Oregonian. “It’s a really competitive place and the coaches won’t try to change you. It’s a great place.”

Kigab is the latest basketball recruit from Canada to pick the Ducks. Other Canadian natives presently in the program include Dylan Ennis, Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher.

He’s the second recruit to pick Oregon this week. V.J. Bailey committed to the Ducks on Tuesday.

