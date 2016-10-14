Oregon base Haley Garelick (59) holds up her teammate. The No. 2 Oregon Ducks face the No. 5 Quinnipiac Bobcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 12, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Haley Garelick named volunteer assistant coach for Oregon acrobatics and tumbling

A former member of Oregon’s acrobatics and tumbling team has joined the program as a volunteer assistant coach.

Haley Garelick, who graduated from Oregon in 2016, will be a part of the team’s coaching staff, head coach Chelsea Shaw announced on Friday.

“She has such a heart and passion for our athletes and is excited to continue to help grow our sport,” head coach Chelsea Shaw said in a news release. “Haley is the perfect example of the type of loyal, hard-working and enthusiastic person we want representing Oregon!”

Garelick competed at Oregon in her junior and seniors years after transferring from Gannon University. As a Duck, she competed in the Five-element Acro and Pyramid Heat 3. In both of her years at Oregon, she helped the Ducks finish No. 2 nationally behind Baylor.

She was recruited to Gannon by Shaw. At Gannon, she won a national title for the Seven-element Acro Event during the 2014 national championship finals.

