Oregon's quarterbacks stretch before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

A look back at Oregon’s disappointing 2016

Entering this season, expectations were high in Eugene.

The Ducks hired a new defensive coordinator in Brady Hoke and had transfer quarterback Dakota Prukop on campus since January. All-American running back Royce Freeman returned along with big-play wide receiver Darren Carrington. Former All-Pac-12 tight end Pharaoh Brown bounced back from injury. Those offensive pieces, coupled with a year for the struggling young defense to mature, had coaches, players and fans optimistic about what the 2016 season could bring.

The optimism in the first half of the season, however, has since become a pessimistic outlook for the second half.

Oregon (2-4, 0-3 Pac-12) is a team in turmoil as it embarks on the final part of its season.

The defense has yet to gel in Hoke’s new defensive scheme. Freshman Justin Herbert overtook Prukop as the starting quarterback. Freeman has had big games but also missed time to injuries.

Fans have scrutinized head coach Mark Helfrich for the poor start to the season. He apologized for the score after a 70-21 loss to Washington Saturday. He took the blame for going 1-5 in two-point conversion attempts against Nebraska, which resulted in a three-point loss and a players-only meeting at the next practice.

Some players have suggested others haven’t taken practice and game preparation seriously.

Tyree Robinson spoke out against the younger players on the team after a 41-38 loss to Colorado, saying, “You didn’t come to Oregon to put on a magic jersey and play good — no, you have to go out there and put in the work.”

Freshman safety Brenden Schooler called out teammates after the loss to No. 5 Washington.

“They seem like they just don’t care,” Schooler said. “We’ve told them if you don’t want to be here then leave, but no one leaves so I hope everyone wants to be here. If you’re not here to compete, why are you here?”

“That entitlement, that whatever, cannot exist,” Helfrich said.

Oregon is no longer a fear for opponents on the schedule. And it begins with the defense.

The unit gives up 41.8 points a game, which ranks 125th out of 128 teams in the nation. Opponents have converted touchdowns on 26-of-32 opportunities in the red zone, worst in the nation. The passing defense ranks 112th and the rushing defense ranks 117th. The unit, which has struggled to tackle and fill gaps, has allowed more than 590 yards of offense in each of the last three games.

Offensively, the Ducks average 36.8 ppg but have turned to Herbert to be the savior. Starting Herbert last week against Washington seemed to be Oregon’s way of throwing in the towel for the season to prepare for next year. But Herbert played well, thus giving the team and fans hope for the second half of the season

Some fans have called for Helfrich’s firing and even donated money toward the buyout of his contract. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said he has faith in Helfrich and asked fans to continue supporting the Ducks.

If the Ducks don’t make a bowl game for the first time since 2004, though, things could change.

Follow Ryan Kostecka on Twitter @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments