Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre hugs one of his players after Colorado defeated Oregon. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Storylines around the Pac-12 midway through the season

Oh, the difference a half-season makes.

Entering the 2016 season, fans and analysts expected three-team races in both the Pac-12 North and South divisions.

Washington, Oregon and Stanford were expected to exchange heavy blows for the North crown while USC, UCLA and Utah were supposed to fight to the end for a South championship.

Those expectations certainly haven’t panned out.

Oregon remains winless in Pac-12 play while Stanford was outscored by a combined 64 points in back-to-back losses to Washington and Washington State. No. 5 Washington has established itself as the Pac-12’s potential representative in the College Football Playoff.

In the South, there’s a three-way tie between upstarts Colorado and Arizona State and the Utes at 2-1 in conference play. USC seems to have found its footing after stumbling out of the gate with back-to-back wins over the Buffaloes and Sun Devils, while UCLA is underachieving at 1-2.

Here are the top storylines at the Pac-12 season’s midway point:

1) Colorado and Arizona State in the running

The Buffaloes and Sun Devils were picked to finish in the final two spots in the Pac-12 South division. Colorado’s win over Oregon isn’t surprising, considering how poorly the Ducks have played, but a thrashing of Oregon State gave the Buffaloes their first national ranking in years. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils are averaging 39.7 ppg and have defeated UCLA and Cal already. Back-to-back games against Utah and Washington in November will determine whether they’re for real.

2) What happened to Oregon and Stanford?

The two most dominant Pac-12 programs since 2010 have mightily underachieved this year. Oregon looks to be in a complete downward tailspin from its former dominance, prompting questions about a complete rehaul of the coaching staff. Oregon players have thrown around words like “entitlement,” and that’s never a good thing. Stanford was the predicted Pac-12 champion, but after repeat blowout losses, the Cardinal are searching for an identity.

3) Heisman who?

Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and Oregon’s Royce Freeman were regarded as two of the nation’s top running backs. With that honor came realistic Heisman aspirations. McCaffrey has struggled with defenses prepared to stop him after his performance last season. Freeman has played well, but injuries and Oregon’s record has dropped his name from discussion. On the other hand, Washington quarterback Jake Browning has ridden the Huskies’ hot start to the top of Heisman charts. He leads the nation in quarterback efficiency and decimated Oregon’s defense last week.

4) Pac-12 underachieving as a whole

The conference of champions looks like anything but that. The Pac-12 began the season with five teams in the AP Top 25, but only No. 5 Washington and No. 21 Utah remain ranked in the national poll. Oregon, Oregon State and Arizona are reaches to make a bowl game. Only Washington, Utah, Colorado and Arizona State seem in good position to be bowl-eligible.

