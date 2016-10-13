Podcast: The “Locker Room Talk” Edition

In this installment from the Emerald Podcast Network, Emerald political columnists Alec Cowan and Zach Moss discuss the second presidential debate and the recent leak of recordings from Donald Trump’s hot mic (during which he shared his lewd remarks about the perks of his celebrity stature), as well as how the 2016 presidential election will be remembered.

Listen to the “Locker Room Talk” edition of the Emerald Podcast Network below.



This episode was produced by Emerson Malone. Theme music by Evan DuPell.

