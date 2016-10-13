Oregon needs four wins for a bowl game, but which games are winnable?

The magic number for Oregon football is four.

The Ducks, who sit at 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Pac-12, need four victories to reach a postseason bowl game. This week, Oregon has a bye week to heal from a 70-21 rout at the hands of No. 5 Washington. It could be an ideal week off for the Ducks, given they have an opportunity to regroup and overturn a season that is headed in a losing direction.

Here is their remaining schedule and a quick preview of each game:

Oct. 21 @ California

California’s ‘Bear Raid’ offense will test Oregon’s defense in the same way that Washington State did earlier this year. Cal is averaging 42.3 points per game with transfer quarterback Davis Webb, who averages a conference-high 376 passing yards per game with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Cal’s running game is also a threat with running back Khalfani Muhammad’s speed and quickness between tackles. Cal’s defense, however, is allowing 40 points per game and ranks last in the Pac-12 in rush defense. Oregon is the best rushing team in the conference, so expect a high scoring affair next week.

Oct. 29 vs. Arizona State

The Sun Devils undoubtedly remember the triple-overtime win that Oregon escaped with last year. Arizona State has one of the best run defenses in the conference, but its pass defense ranks last. If Oregon sticks with true freshman quarterback Justin Herbert, this game will be an opportunity for him to carry the offense with his arm. Oregon has the worst defense in the Pac-12, and Arizona State’s offense is average at best. Oregon will need to take advantage of a strong passing attack against ASU’s weak secondary.

Nov. 5 @ USC

USC was completely embarrassed by No. 1 Alabama and Stanford earlier this season, but Sam Darnold replaced Max Browne shortly after and provided the Trojans with the spark they needed. Since Darnold became the starter, USC is 2-1 with wins over Arizona State and Colorado. The Trojans’ big offensive line will give Oregon’s weak defensive front troubles. Expect the Trojans to run early and often with Justin Davis, who is averaging 6.3 yards per carry. On offense, the Ducks will want to employ the same strategy. USC’s rushing defense is ranked No. 8 in the conference and has given up plenty of yardage to Alabama, Stanford and Utah.

Nov. 12 vs. Stanford

A game many thought would be another battle for the Pac-12 North title may be a battle for which team can salvage its season. Stanford’s traditionally powerful offensive line has looked lost for much of the season, and the Cardinal haven’t allowed Christian McCaffrey to get to the second level. Every offense, however, has dominated Oregon’s defense. If the Ducks’ offense can attack an average Stanford defense with success, they will put pressure on Stanford’s offense, which averages 19.5 points per game.

Nov. 19 @ No. 21 Utah

The Utes handed Oregon its worst loss last season, and it may look similar this season. Utah, which has one of the top defenses in the Pac-12, has allowed opponents to score 19 points per game with its ability to pressure the quarterback. The Utes lead the Pac-12 with nine interceptions. Like Washington did, the Utes will focus on running back Royce Freeman and force Herbert to beat them through the air.

Nov. 26 vs. Oregon State

If Oregon has not solved its problems by Thanksgiving, the Beavers will smell blood in the water. The Oregon defense will have to force Oregon State to throw the ball. The Beavers’ pass offense is the worst in the Pac-12 under junior quarterback Darell Garretson. Oregon’s offense should be able to successfully run the ball against a poor Oregon State run defense. The Beavers have so far allowed opponents to run for 224.8 yards per game with 14 total rushing touchdowns.

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917

Comments