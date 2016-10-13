News
Former Duck Kenjon Barner during a game against Washington State in 2010. (Michael Arellano/Emerald)
Former Oregon players weigh in on state of Oregon football program

October 13, 2016 at 6:00 am
With the Ducks (2-4) having lost four straight games, several current and former Oregon players have been weighing in on Oregon’s struggles on Twitter. Head coach Mark Helfrich addressed the chatter during his press conference on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of teams in the country right now that were expected to be at a certain level but aren’t, and there’s different reasons for that,” Helfrich said. “We had our shots early to win a couple games that didn’t go our way, and now everything’s on the table as far as why that is.”

Here’s what some of the former players have had to say:

Former linebacker Derrick Malone and running back Kenjon Barner were sickened by the team’s performance:

Defensive end Tony Washington couldn’t believe what he saw:

Former wide receiver Bralon Addison and linebacker Spencer Paysinger supported a temporary ban on football players at Taylor’s Bar and Grill near campus.

Paysinger and offensive lineman Nick Cody took offense to the new jersey combinations.

Offensive lineman Tyler Johnston and wide receiver Keanon Lowe suggested Oregon fans are acting spoiled.

Malone doesn’t think linebackers coach Don Pellum should have been demoted from defensive coordinator.

Cody suggested Helfrich could be on his way out.

Former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz doesn’t think Helfrich should be fired, but drew comparisons between the current team and the 2006 team on which he played.

Kenny Jacoby

Kenny Jacoby

Associate Sports Editor. Computer science major from Fremont, California.

