Former Oregon players weigh in on state of Oregon football program

With the Ducks (2-4) having lost four straight games, several current and former Oregon players have been weighing in on Oregon’s struggles on Twitter. Head coach Mark Helfrich addressed the chatter during his press conference on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of teams in the country right now that were expected to be at a certain level but aren’t, and there’s different reasons for that,” Helfrich said. “We had our shots early to win a couple games that didn’t go our way, and now everything’s on the table as far as why that is.”

Here’s what some of the former players have had to say:

Former linebacker Derrick Malone and running back Kenjon Barner were sickened by the team’s performance:

im literally almost in tears. i feel sick. — Derrick Malone Jr. (@PoeticSoul__) October 9, 2016

Man I'm sick right now pic.twitter.com/nh3RDgi1tH — Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) October 9, 2016

Defensive end Tony Washington couldn’t believe what he saw:

This is out of hand — Tony Washington Jr. (@Dubb_drick) October 2, 2016

Former wide receiver Bralon Addison and linebacker Spencer Paysinger supported a temporary ban on football players at Taylor’s Bar and Grill near campus.

@Taylors_Bar IF ANY FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOW UP TONIGHT SEND THEM HOME ! — Bralon Addison (@BralonAddison2) October 9, 2016

They're band for how ever many days UW has in points. https://t.co/XhY6phfyCM — Spencer Paysinger (@PYSNGR) October 9, 2016

Paysinger and offensive lineman Nick Cody took offense to the new jersey combinations.

I sound like a broken record at this point but we play really bad when we wear uniforms that step too far outside school colors. — Nick Cody (@justfollow61) October 8, 2016

Put the next new jersey combo away until they can string some W's together. — Spencer Paysinger (@PYSNGR) September 25, 2016

My views don't change… even with my Ducks. Average teams shouldn't have the luxury of new uni's every week. — Spencer Paysinger (@PYSNGR) September 25, 2016

Offensive lineman Tyler Johnston and wide receiver Keanon Lowe suggested Oregon fans are acting spoiled.

The Oregon student section is absolutely lacking. #SpoiledRotten pic.twitter.com/WJxSlDJtVV — Tyler Johnstone (@TJohnstone64) October 9, 2016

If Oregon (Rob Mullens) moves Coach Helfrich I will NEVER EVER support Oregon Football again #GoDucks #SpoiledFans — Keanon Lowe (@KeanonLowe) October 9, 2016

Malone doesn’t think linebackers coach Don Pellum should have been demoted from defensive coordinator.

DP was 22-6 in two seasons. And we went to the National Championship his first year as DC. I still don't get the demotion. — Derrick Malone Jr. (@PoeticSoul__) October 2, 2016

Cody suggested Helfrich could be on his way out.

So I hear this Les Miles guy is available… #GoDucks — Nick Cody (@justfollow61) October 2, 2016

Former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz doesn’t think Helfrich should be fired, but drew comparisons between the current team and the 2006 team on which he played.

Same thing happened to the 2006 team. We thought it was going to be easy. Didn't play w/the same passion. Too many mistakes. (3) — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 9, 2016

