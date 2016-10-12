Taylor's Bar and Grill located on the corner of 13th and Kincaid Street.(Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Two drug-related cases reported at Taylor’s Bar and Grill in last three weeks

University of Oregon Police Department is investigating two alleged cases of “causing another person to ingest a controlled substance” at Taylor’s Bar and Grill, according to the UOPD crime log.

The first case was reported on Sept. 23; the second case was reported on Oct. 12. UOPD spokesman Kelly McIver said both cases are pending for the full reports and are under investigation.

“The report won’t be available for release, and I can’t comment or share any further information at this time,” McIver wrote via an email to the Emerald.

According to state law, “causing another person to ingest a controlled substance” is a Class B felony and a Class A felony if a person has intention of committing or facilitating a crime of violence against the other person.

Including these cases, five incidents of “causing another person to ingest a controlled substance” have been reported to UOPD since Oct. 10, 2015. The other three incidents were reported to have taken place in off campus locations and are all active cases.

