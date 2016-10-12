CrimeNews
Taylor's Bar and Grill located on the corner of 13th and Kincaid Street.(Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Taylor's Bar and Grill located on the corner of 13th and Kincaid Street.(Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Two drug-related cases reported at Taylor’s Bar and Grill in last three weeks

October 12, 2016 at 7:21 pm
37


University of Oregon Police Department is investigating two alleged cases of “causing another person to ingest a controlled substance” at Taylor’s Bar and Grill, according to the UOPD crime log.

The first case was reported on Sept. 23; the second case was reported on Oct. 12. UOPD spokesman Kelly McIver said both cases are pending for the full reports and are under investigation.

“The report won’t be available for release, and I can’t comment or share any further information at this time,” McIver wrote via an email to the Emerald.

According to state law, “causing another person to ingest a controlled substance” is a Class B felony and a Class A felony if a person has intention of committing or facilitating a crime of violence against the other person.

Including these cases, five incidents of “causing another person to ingest a controlled substance” have been reported to UOPD since Oct. 10, 2015. The other three incidents were reported to have taken place in off campus locations and are all active cases.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Campus crime wrap-up week 8: Four cases of illegal drug possession
  2. Fewer than half of reported sex-related offenses are cleared by law enforcement
  3. University Housing adds 344 liquor and drug violations to crime log
  4. Weekly Crime Wrap-up: Nine cases of theft reported to UOPD
Previous post

UO BOT member and state representative call for "Yes on Measure 97" during panel

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Tran Nguyen

Tran Nguyen

ASUO, Crime and Court senior reporter at the Emerald.

Send tips to [email protected]

Related Posts

Oregon House of Representatives member Phil Barnhart (pictured center) and Board of Trustees member Kurt Wilcox (pictured second from left) spoke alongside Vote Yes on 97 organizers. Amy Schenk (pictured second from right) and Dale Hendrick (not pictured) both work for the campaign and talked at the panel.
AcademicsAdministrationCityNews

UO BOT member and state representative call for “Yes on Measure 97” during panel

Illustration by: Teddy Tsai
HealthNews

Here’s what health inspection scores reveal about bars near campus

The No. 17 Oregon Ducks play the California Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 9, 2014. (Michael Shaw/Emerald)
News

Three former basketball players appeal to court, request a jury trial against the university

Geri Richmond, head of the Provost Search Committee, gains input during Monday's public forum. (Will Campbell)
AdministrationNews

Search for new UO provost makes headway