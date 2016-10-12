MultimediaPhotoSportsVolleyball

Photos: Women’s volleyball falls 3-2 against UCLA Bruins

October 12, 2016 at 10:30 pm
Sumeet Gill (1) gets in her zone moments before the play. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Lindsey Vander Weide (8) keeps her eyes on the ball as Lauren Page (6) and Jolie Rasmussen (15) block the ball. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Jolie Rasmussen (15) dives for the ball to keep the rally alive. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Lindsey Vander Weide (8) jumps up to hit the ball over the net. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Jolie Rasmussen (15) adds to the "Oregon Kill Kount." The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

On and off the court, the Ducks support one another. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

The women of University of Oregon Volleyball celebrate as they see the ball pass the player from UCLA. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

A Duck fan catches the ball after one of the UCLA Bruins hit it out of bounds. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Cheerleaders and various athletes attending the game wore "BEOREGON" shirts as part of the new movement for inclusion and equality. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Willow Johnson (4) makes a kill. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Taylor Formico (11) of the UCLA Bruins serves the ball. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Taylor Formico (11)
Ronika Stone (17) and Lindsey Vander Weide (8) fight to keep their eyes open as Jordan Anderson (1) attempts to spike the ball. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Sumeet Gill (1) tips the ball over the net. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Lindsey Vander Weide (8) gets low to volley the ball. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Ronika Stone (17) and Jolie Rasmussen (15) jump up to block the ball. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Brooke Van Sickle (5) sprints back to save the ball. The Ducks host the Women of UCLA Bruins in Volleyball at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

