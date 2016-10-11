Quick HitsSports

Quick Hits: Rob Mullens asks Oregon football fans to stay calm

October 11, 2016 at 6:00 am
— As a guest speaker on Duck Insider, UO Athletic Director Rob Mullens said he’s “disappointed” in the start of Oregon’s football season, but expressed confidence in the players and Head Coach Mark Helfrich. Mullens called for calm from the fans.

“We’re six games into the season and not where anyone wants to be, but there still is an opportunity to turn this a little bit and start to see some positive results,” Mullens said.

— Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel suggested if Oregon decides to part ways with Mark Helfrich, Oregon could look to Scott Frost to replace him.

— Oregon volleyball had its 11-game win streak snapped by Washington but bounced back against the Washington State on Sunday.

— Oregon women’s soccer lost its sixth straight match by a score of 1-0 against Utah on Sunday.

— The Emerald’s Gus Morris shares his takeaways from Oregon men’s basketball media day.

— Sophomore tennis standout Thomas Laurent put together an impressive performance in ITA All-American Championship.

