Oregon coach Dana Altman directs his team. The Oregon Ducks face the Duke Blue Devils on March 24, 2016 in the Sweet 16 at the Honda Center. (Kyle Sandler/Emerald)

V.J. Bailey, 2017 4-star point guard, verbally commits to Oregon men’s basketball

After bringing in the No. 19 recruiting class in the nation in 2016, Oregon nabbed its first recruit of the 2017 class Tuesday evening.

According to Corey Evans of Roundball Rundown, 4-star point guard Victor (V.J.) Bailey has committed to play at Oregon for Dana Altman next season.

2017 McNeil guard VJ Bailey has committed to Oregon , per source — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) October 12, 2016

Bailey confirmed to 247Sports earlier this evening that he will indeed play for the Ducks next season.

Bailey is ranked as the 94th player in the nation by Rivals and is listed as the 24th best point guard by ESPN. the 6-foot-3, 175 pound guard is playing his senior season at McNeil High School in Round Rock, Texas. Bailey also received offers from Arizona, Kansas and Ohio State among others.

Here are his junior year highlights courtesy of Rivals.

With the addition of Bailey, the Ducks are slated to have three strong options at point guard on their roster next season. Junior Casey Benson and freshman Payton Pritchard are both expected to return, and junior combo guard Tyler Dorsey could also be in the mix for playing time at point guard should he choose to return next season.

