Men’s golf crumbles late, finishes fourth at Paintbrush Invitational

The Oregon Ducks men’s golf team finished its second tournament of the fall season with a fourth-place finish in Denver, Colorado in the 15-team Paintbrush Invitational.

The Ducks put up a score of 4-over par to finish the tournament. Oklahoma State took first with a 14-under to end the tournament. The Ducks found themselves tied for the lead with seven holes to play, but were surpassed down the stretch by Colorado and Texas Tech.

“I’m not too happy with our overall finish,” head coach Casey Martin said in a release. “We were tied for the lead with seven holes left and fell all the way back to fourth. That was pretty disappointing. We definitely have a lot we can work on in the days ahead.”

After finishing in second place individually last week in the Nike Collegiate Invitational, Wyndham Clark followed up with a tie for third, shooting 6-under par. Clark, a transfer from Oklahoma State, tied with his former teammate at Oklahoma State, Stratton Nolen.

Making his season debut, junior Ryan Gronlund finished tied for 14th, and freshman Roberto Lebrija finished 4-over. Sophomore Edwin Yi and redshirt senior Nigel Lett finished the tournament at 7-over and 10-over par. Freshman Kevin Geniza made his collegiate debut in the Paintbrush Invitational, but golfed individually as an individual athlete and finished in 44th place at 10-over par.

The Ducks ended the first round Monday with the lead with 6-under as a team. Second round play was suspended due to darkness on Monday night. Clark ended the day in 14th place overall with four holes remaining in the second round. Gronlund led the Ducks at 3-under and was fifth overall at the end of the first day.

There were only two other Pac-12 teams to compete in the tournament: Colorado and the Washington State. The Buffaloes finished in second and the Cougars tied for eighth place. No other Pac-12 players finished in the top three individually.

The Ducks compete in their final fall tournament on Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 at the East Lake Cup in Nashville, Tennessee.

