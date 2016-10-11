GolfSports
Oregon freshman Edwin Yi tees off on hole 3. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 27, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon freshman Edwin Yi tees off on hole 3. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 27, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Men’s golf crumbles late, finishes fourth at Paintbrush Invitational

October 11, 2016 at 8:37 pm
6


The Oregon Ducks men’s golf team finished its second tournament of the fall season with a fourth-place finish in Denver, Colorado in the 15-team Paintbrush Invitational.

The Ducks put up a score of 4-over par to finish the tournament. Oklahoma State took first with a 14-under to end the tournament. The Ducks found themselves tied for the lead with seven holes to play, but were surpassed down the stretch by Colorado and Texas Tech.

“I’m not too happy with our overall finish,” head coach Casey Martin said in a release. “We were tied for the lead with seven holes left and fell all the way back to fourth. That was pretty disappointing. We definitely have a lot we can work on in the days ahead.”

After finishing in second place individually last week in the Nike Collegiate Invitational, Wyndham Clark followed up with a tie for third, shooting 6-under par. Clark, a transfer from Oklahoma State, tied with his former teammate at Oklahoma State, Stratton Nolen.

Making his season debut, junior Ryan Gronlund finished tied for 14th, and freshman Roberto Lebrija finished 4-over. Sophomore Edwin Yi and redshirt senior Nigel Lett finished the tournament at 7-over and 10-over par. Freshman Kevin Geniza made his collegiate debut in the Paintbrush Invitational, but golfed individually as an individual athlete and finished in 44th place at 10-over par.

The Ducks ended the first round Monday with the lead with 6-under as a team. Second round play was suspended due to darkness on Monday night. Clark ended the day in 14th place overall with four holes remaining in the second round. Gronlund led the Ducks at 3-under and was fifth overall at the end of the first day.

There were only two other Pac-12 teams to compete in the tournament: Colorado and the Washington State. The Buffaloes finished in second and the Cougars tied for eighth place. No other Pac-12 players finished in the top three individually.

The Ducks compete in their final fall tournament on Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 at the East Lake Cup in Nashville, Tennessee.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Oregon men’s golf finishes fifth in Nike Collegiate Invitational
  2. Women’s golf finishes fourth in Honolulu tournament
  3. Oregon women’s golf finishes sixth at Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational
  4. Oregon women's golf finishes sixth at Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational
Previous post

Three former basketball players appeal to court, request a jury trial against the university

Next post

V.J. Bailey, 2017 4-star point guard, verbally commits to Oregon men's basketball

Zak Laster

Zak Laster

Related Posts

Oregon coach Dana Altman directs his team. The Oregon Ducks face the Duke Blue Devils on March 24, 2016 in the Sweet 16 at the Honda Center. (Kyle Sandler/Emerald)
Men's BasketballSports

V.J. Bailey, 2017 4-star point guard, verbally commits to Oregon men’s basketball

Rob Mullens has served as Oregon's athletic director since 2010 (Nate Barrett/Emerald).
Quick HitsSports

Quick Hits: Rob Mullens asks Oregon football fans to stay calm

The Ducks huddle prior to tip-off. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Clemson Tigers 69-56 on Nov. 24, 2015 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
SportsWomen's Basketball

Xavi Lopez is Oregon women’s hoops’ ‘Renaissance Man’

Washington Huskies tight end Darrell Daniels (15) hauls in a pass in the first half. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
FootballSports

AP Poll: Washington remains at No. 5, Stanford falls out after loss to WSU