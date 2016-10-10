Podcast: Measure 97 and the Oregon gubernatorial election

This week on the Emerald Podcast Network, city politics news reporter Andrew Field discusses the 2016 Oregon governor election with UO students Amy Schenk and Thomas Tullis, including the Oct. 6 debate and Measure 97.

Last Thursday, incumbent Democratic Governor Kate Brown and Republican and Independent candidates Bud Pierce and Cliff Thomason faced off at Winston Churchill High School in Eugene in the second gubernatorial debate of the 2016 election season. Among the most discussed topics of the debate was Measure 97 — which would set a 2.5 percent tax on corporations with sales that exceed $25 million and put its revenue towards education, health care and senior services.

