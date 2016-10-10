Washington Huskies tight end Darrell Daniels (15) hauls in a pass in the first half. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

AP Poll: Washington remains at No. 5, Stanford falls out after loss to WSU

Washington’s 70-21 rout of Oregon over the weekend wasn’t enough to move up a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday morning.

The top five teams in the country remain the same, starting with No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Washington.

Houston had the biggest drop of the week to No. 13 after its 46-40 loss to Navy. The Midshipmen are now ranked No. 25 nationally after the win.

In the Pac-12, Washington and No. 21 Utah are the lone ranked teams. Utah beat Arizona 36-23, good enough for a bump from No. 24 in last week’s poll. Stanford, which sat at No. 15 in last week’s poll, dropped out after its 42-16 loss to Washington State over the weekend.

Here’s how the poll looks:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Michigan Washington Texas A&M Louisville Wisconsin Tennessee Nebraska Baylor Mississippi Houston Florida State Boise State Miami Virginia Tech Florida Oklahoma West Virginia Utah Arkansas Auburn Western Michigan Navy

