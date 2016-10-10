AP Poll: Washington remains at No. 5, Stanford falls out after loss to WSU
Washington’s 70-21 rout of Oregon over the weekend wasn’t enough to move up a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday morning.
The top five teams in the country remain the same, starting with No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Washington.
Houston had the biggest drop of the week to No. 13 after its 46-40 loss to Navy. The Midshipmen are now ranked No. 25 nationally after the win.
In the Pac-12, Washington and No. 21 Utah are the lone ranked teams. Utah beat Arizona 36-23, good enough for a bump from No. 24 in last week’s poll. Stanford, which sat at No. 15 in last week’s poll, dropped out after its 42-16 loss to Washington State over the weekend.
Here’s how the poll looks:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Washington
- Texas A&M
- Louisville
- Wisconsin
- Tennessee
- Nebraska
- Baylor
- Mississippi
- Houston
- Florida State
- Boise State
- Miami
- Virginia Tech
- Florida
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Utah
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Western Michigan
- Navy
Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne