Washington Huskies tight end Darrell Daniels (15) hauls in a pass in the first half. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
AP Poll: Washington remains at No. 5, Stanford falls out after loss to WSU

October 10, 2016 at 9:43 am
Washington’s 70-21 rout of Oregon over the weekend wasn’t enough to move up a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday morning.

The top five teams in the country remain the same, starting with No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Washington.

Houston had the biggest drop of the week to No. 13 after its 46-40 loss to Navy. The Midshipmen are now ranked No. 25 nationally after the win.

In the Pac-12, Washington and No. 21 Utah are the lone ranked teams. Utah beat Arizona 36-23, good enough for a bump from No. 24 in last week’s poll. Stanford, which sat at No. 15 in last week’s poll, dropped out after its 42-16 loss to Washington State over the weekend.

Here’s how the poll looks:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Michigan
  5. Washington
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Louisville
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Tennessee
  10. Nebraska
  11. Baylor
  12. Mississippi
  13. Houston
  14. Florida State
  15. Boise State
  16. Miami
  17. Virginia Tech
  18. Florida
  19. Oklahoma
  20. West Virginia
  21. Utah
  22. Arkansas
  23. Auburn
  24. Western Michigan
  25. Navy

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan covers Oregon women's basketball for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

