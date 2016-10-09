Oregon midfielder Marissa Everett (21) hits the ball with her chest in the corner. The Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings at Pape Field on August 12, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon.

Women’s soccer loses sixth straight game of season at Utah

Oregon women’s soccer dropped its sixth game in a row on Sunday afternoon against Utah, losing 1-0 at the Ute Soccer Field.

The Ducks are now ranked second to last — only ahead of Oregon State — in the Pac-12 standings. The Ducks’ 2016 record, which was once their best since 1981, is now 6-7-1 (0-5-0 Pac-12).

Utah’s Hailey Skolmoski scored the lone goal against Oregon goalkeeper Halla Hinriksdottir in the 63rd minute. Skolmoski put the ball in from inside the box off of an assist by Katie Rogers.

Hinriksdottir has recently been named Oregon’s starting goalkeeper after competing for the spot with freshman Katelyn Carter. She has recorded three shutouts, but now has a personal record of 3-4-0.

Head coach Kat Mertz said that her team will be working on defensive details before their next match against California.

The Ducks gave themselves an ample number of opportunities offensively, finishing with 12 shots and nine corner kicks. Senior defender Ashlee Schulz attempted three shots on goal while sophomore midfielder Marissa Everett finished with two. Oregon’s current leader in scoring, Kira Fawcett, also had two shots.

“It was a good battle today by both teams,” Mertz said in a news release. “Unfortunately, we gave up a goal that could have been prevented.”

The Ducks still have six games of Pac-12 Conference play left in the season, and are looking to break their winless streak.

They host No. 18 California next Saturday at Papé Field. The Golden Bears sit second in the Pac-12 standings with a 11-2-1 overall record.

Follow Alexa Chedid on Twitter @alexachedid18

Comments