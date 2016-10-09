MultimediaPhotoSportsVolleyball

Photos: Women’s volleyball sweeps Washington State

October 9, 2016 at 3:45 pm
The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)

While the officials review the first call, Oregon Ducks huddle up. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Fans participate in a crowd chant with puddles. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)

Lindsey Vander Weide (8) zones into the ball to keep the rally going. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Jolie Rasmussen (15) extends her arm fully to spike the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

August Raskie (6) reaches to get the ball over. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)

Willow Johnson (4) and Lauren Page (6) jump up together to block the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

After diving down for the ball, Maggie Scott (3) watches the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Lindsey Vander Weide (8) gets ready to spike the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Lauren Page (8) gets ready to spike the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)

August Raskie (16) dives for a ball that was spiked over. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)

Lindsey Vander Weide (8) hits the ball between Washington State players. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)

Players from both teams watch the ball on the last point of the game. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)

Ronika Stone (17) and the team celebrate after their win. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon players celebrate their victory. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)

