Photos: Women’s volleyball sweeps Washington State

The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)
While the officials review the first call, Oregon Ducks huddle up. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Fans participate in a crowd chant with The Duck. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)
Lindsey Vander Weide (8) zones into the ball to keep the rally going. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Jolie Rasmussen (15) extends her arm fully to spike the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
August Raskie (6) reaches to get the ball over. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)
Willow Johnson (4) and Lauren Page (6) jump up together to block the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
After diving down for the ball, Maggie Scott (3) watches the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Lindsey Vander Weide (8) gets ready to spike the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Lauren Page (8) gets ready to spike the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)
August Raskie (16) dives for a ball that was spiked over. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)
Lindsey Vander Weide (8) hits the ball between Washington State players. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)
Players from both teams watch the ball on the last point of the game. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)
Ronika Stone (17) and the team celebrate after their win. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon players celebrate their victory. The University of Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State University Cougars 3-0 at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 9, 2016. (Justin Hartney/Emerald)