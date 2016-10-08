Washington trounces Oregon 70-21, ends 12-game losing streak to the Ducks

No. 5 Washington (6-0) proved to be a merciless foe on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Autzen stadium, thoroughly dominating Oregon (2-4) 70-21 to snap its 12-game losing streak against the Ducks. Oregon has now lost four straight.

“We got our butts kicked,” Oregon defensive coordinator Brady Hoke said. “[We] Got our butts kicked in every way you could.”

About an hour before kickoff Oregon fans received the news they had been wanting to hear all week: freshman Justin Herbert would be starting at quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and head coach Mark Helfrich both said that the decision was made earlier this week to start Herbert — who went 21-34 for 179 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception — and that a combination of factors went into the choice. Mainly, that the team needed a spark after losing three straight.

“It wasn’t a matter of that Dakota disappointed us and he was the reason we’re losing football games,” Lubick said. “It’s more of we thought a spark might help us and Herbert’s performance in practice has been really good.”

Herbert admitted after the game that he was “really nervous” on his first several drives. Helfrich could tell nerves were an issue at first but was impressed with how Herbert handled himself as the game wore on.

“Against that team, playing as well as they were, his poise, his composure was excellent,” Helfrich said. “We have to help him out across the board.”

Anticipation was high to see the freshman make his first career start.

But from the beginning, Washington proved why they are the No. 5 team in the country.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning threw for 304 yards and accounted for 8 touchdowns (6 throwing, 2 rushing). He completed 22 of his 28 passes and was subbed out with 12:50 left in the 4th quarter with Washington up 63-21.

Washington got on the board less than two minutes into the game. After Herbert was picked on his first pass attempt — giving Washington possession of the ball at Oregon’s 30 yard line — Washington needed only three plays to get the ball into the end zone. Browning took it in himself to give the Huskies a lead that they would not relinquish.

By the end of the first quarter the score was 21-0. By halftime it was 35-7.

Going into the break, Washington not only had the lead but they had the momentum too. They fielded the ball with 1:09 left in the half at their 45 yard line — off one of seven Oregon punts — and got off four plays before Browning took it into the endzone himself.

Oregon’s rushing defense, which has been suspect all season, was once again nowhere to be found. By halftime, Washington tailback Myles Gaskin had already rushed for 154 of his teams 178 rushing yards in the half. Washington finished with 682 total yards on offense with 378 of those coming on the ground. For the second week in a row, Oregon got beat in nearly every regard.

“Well it’s really always tough when you see 70 points up there,” Hoke said. “It’s like a basketball game. It’s frustrating and you get frustrated because of we are practicing well, we are doing things very well in practice.”

As he was leaving the field, Hoke glanced up at the scoreboard, to get one last look at the ’70’ displayed prominently on the scoreboard.

“I’ll remember it,” Hoke said.

“In what way?” A reporter asked.

“Because it hurts.”

Oregon goes into their bye-week still winless in conference play

