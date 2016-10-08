Rapid Reaction: Oregon falls to Washington 70-21, drops to 0-3 in Pac-12
The streak is over.
After losing their past 12 meetings, the Washington Huskies trounced the Oregon Ducks 70-21 at Autzen Stadium Saturday night.
Justin Herbert threw an interception on the first play of his first career start, and it was all downhill from there. The Huskies scored 28 points before the Ducks finally answered with a touchdown in the second quarter. Washington led 35-7 at halftime and piled it on in the second half.
The Huskies accounted for a whopping 682 yards of offense. Quarterback Jake Browning threw six touchdowns and ran for two more. Myles Gaskin ran for 197 yards and a score.
Herbert improved on his slow start to finish with 179 yards on 21-of-34 passing and one touchdown through the air.
Key Plays — second half:
— John Ross caught his second touchdown of the game, a three-yard fade pass from Jake Browning. 42-7 Washington
— Taj Griffin scored on a 21-yard pass from Herbert. Oregon trails 42-14
— Dante Pettis hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Browning. 49-14 Washington
— Pettis caught his second touchdown of the game, a 10-yard pass from Browning, just over two minutes after his first. 56-14 Washington
— Taj Griffin took a hand-off 10 yards to the corner of the end zone. Oregon still trails 56-21
Key Plays — first half:
— On the first play from scrimmage, Justin Herbert was intercepted on a pass up the middle to Charles Nelson. Nelson bobbled the ball and Budda Baker grabbed it.
— Jake Browning threw 34 yards to Dante Pettis down to the Oregon 1-yard line. Browning walked it in on next play. 7-0 Washington
— Browning connected with John Ross for a three-yard touchdown pass to cap a 10-play, 67-yard drive. 14-0 Washington
— After Oregon turned the ball over on downs, Myles Gaskin took it 65-yard on Washington’s first play of the drive for a touchdown. 21-0 Washington
— A promising drive for Oregon was spoiled by a Royce Freeman fumble at Washington’s 6 yard line.
— Following Freeman’s turnover, Myles Gaskin took the ball 65 yards into to the red zone. Browning finished the drive with a connection to John Ross for a 15 yard touchdown pass. 28-0 Washington
— Justin Herbert found Tony Brooks-James in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown toss. Oregon still trails 28-7
— Just before the half, Browning took the ball seven yards to the house for his second rushing touchdown of the game. 35-7 Washington
Key Stats:
Oregon passing
Herbert — 21-of-34, 179 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Washington
Browning — 22-of-28 304 yards, 6 touchdowns
Oregon rushing
Freeman — 11 carries, 50 yards
Washington rushing
Gaskin — 16 carries, 197 yards, 1 touchdown
Browning — 6 carries, 21 yards, 2 touchdowns
Oregon receiving
Nelson — 7 receptions, 45 yards
Carrington — 3 receptions, 47 yards
Brown — 3 receptions, 18 yards
Brooks-James — 3 receptions, 19 yards, 1 touchdown
Washington receiving
Pettis — 8 receptions, 134 yards, 2 touchdowns
Ross — 9 receptions, 94 yards, 3 touchdowns
Oregon total offense
409, 230 rushing, 179 passing
Washington total offense
682, 378 rushing, 304 passing