Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) pumps up the crowd. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon falls to Washington 70-21, drops to 0-3 in Pac-12

The streak is over.

After losing their past 12 meetings, the Washington Huskies trounced the Oregon Ducks 70-21 at Autzen Stadium Saturday night.

Justin Herbert threw an interception on the first play of his first career start, and it was all downhill from there. The Huskies scored 28 points before the Ducks finally answered with a touchdown in the second quarter. Washington led 35-7 at halftime and piled it on in the second half.

The Huskies accounted for a whopping 682 yards of offense. Quarterback Jake Browning threw six touchdowns and ran for two more. Myles Gaskin ran for 197 yards and a score.

Herbert improved on his slow start to finish with 179 yards on 21-of-34 passing and one touchdown through the air.

Key Plays — second half:

— John Ross caught his second touchdown of the game, a three-yard fade pass from Jake Browning. 42-7 Washington

— Taj Griffin scored on a 21-yard pass from Herbert. Oregon trails 42-14

— Dante Pettis hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Browning. 49-14 Washington

— Pettis caught his second touchdown of the game, a 10-yard pass from Browning, just over two minutes after his first. 56-14 Washington

— Taj Griffin took a hand-off 10 yards to the corner of the end zone. Oregon still trails 56-21

Key Plays — first half:

— On the first play from scrimmage, Justin Herbert was intercepted on a pass up the middle to Charles Nelson. Nelson bobbled the ball and Budda Baker grabbed it.

— Jake Browning threw 34 yards to Dante Pettis down to the Oregon 1-yard line. Browning walked it in on next play. 7-0 Washington

— Browning connected with John Ross for a three-yard touchdown pass to cap a 10-play, 67-yard drive. 14-0 Washington

— After Oregon turned the ball over on downs, Myles Gaskin took it 65-yard on Washington’s first play of the drive for a touchdown. 21-0 Washington

— A promising drive for Oregon was spoiled by a Royce Freeman fumble at Washington’s 6 yard line.

— Following Freeman’s turnover, Myles Gaskin took the ball 65 yards into to the red zone. Browning finished the drive with a connection to John Ross for a 15 yard touchdown pass. 28-0 Washington

— Justin Herbert found Tony Brooks-James in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown toss. Oregon still trails 28-7

— Just before the half, Browning took the ball seven yards to the house for his second rushing touchdown of the game. 35-7 Washington

Key Stats:

Oregon passing

Herbert — 21-of-34, 179 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Washington

Browning — 22-of-28 304 yards, 6 touchdowns

Oregon rushing

Freeman — 11 carries, 50 yards

Washington rushing

Gaskin — 16 carries, 197 yards, 1 touchdown

Browning — 6 carries, 21 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oregon receiving

Nelson — 7 receptions, 45 yards

Carrington — 3 receptions, 47 yards

Brown — 3 receptions, 18 yards

Brooks-James — 3 receptions, 19 yards, 1 touchdown

Washington receiving

Pettis — 8 receptions, 134 yards, 2 touchdowns

Ross — 9 receptions, 94 yards, 3 touchdowns

Oregon total offense

409, 230 rushing, 179 passing

Washington total offense

682, 378 rushing, 304 passing

