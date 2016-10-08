Rapid Reaction: Oregon comes out flat, trails 35-7 at halftime
The Huskies came to Autzen Stadium ready to end their 12-game losing streak to the Ducks. They lead 35-7 at halftime.
Justin Herbert got off to a rough beginning in his first career start. His first pass was picked off and Washington scored a touchdown on its ensuing drive. The Huskies scored 28 consecutive points before the Ducks answered with their first and only touchdown, an 18-yard pass from Herbert to Tony Brooks-James in the second quarter.
Oregon’s run defense has once again been suspect. Myles Gaskin accounted for 154 of Washington’s 178 rushing yards in the first half.
Key Plays:
— On his first play, Justin Herbert was intercepted on a pass up the middle to Charles Nelson. Nelson bobbled the ball and Budda Baker grabbed it.
— Jake Browning threw 34 yards to Dante Pettis down to the Oregon 1-yard line. Browning walked it in on next play. 7-0 Washington
— Browning connected with John Ross for a three-yard touchdown pass to cap a 10-play, 67-yard drive. 14-0 Washington
— After Oregon turned the ball over on downs, Myles Gaskin took it 65-yard on Washington’s first play of the drive for a touchdown. 21-0 Washington
— A promising drive for Oregon was spoiled by a Royce Freeman fumble at Washington’s 6 yard line.
— Following Freeman’s turnover, Myles Gaskin took the ball 65 yards into to the red zone. Browning finished the drive with a connection to John Ross for a 15 yard touchdown pass. 28-0 Washington
— Justin Herbert found Tony Brooks-James in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown toss. Oregon still trails 28-7
— Just before the half, Browning took the ball seven yards to the house for his second rushing touchdown of the game. 35-7 Washington
Key Stats:
Oregon passing
Herbert — 13-20, 124 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Washington
Browning — 14-17, 169 yards, 2 touchdowns
Oregon rushing
Freeman — 11 carries, 50 yards
Washington rushing
Gaskin — 11 carries, 154 yards, 1 touchdown
Browning — 6 carries, 21 yards, 2 touchdowns
Oregon receiving
Nelson — 3 receptions, 18
Carrington — 3 receptions, 47 yards
Mundt — 1 receptions, 17 yards
Brown — 2 receptions, 12 yards
Brooks-James — 1 receptions, 18 yards, 1 touchdown
Washington receiving
Pettis — 5 receptions, 88 yards
Ross — 6 receptions, 57 yards, 2 touchdowns
Oregon total offense
197, 73 rushing, 124 passing
Washington total offense
347, 178 rushing, 169 passing