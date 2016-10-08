Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) is hit by Washington Huskies defensive back Kevin King (20) after making a catch. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon comes out flat, trails 35-7 at halftime

The Huskies came to Autzen Stadium ready to end their 12-game losing streak to the Ducks. They lead 35-7 at halftime.

Justin Herbert got off to a rough beginning in his first career start. His first pass was picked off and Washington scored a touchdown on its ensuing drive. The Huskies scored 28 consecutive points before the Ducks answered with their first and only touchdown, an 18-yard pass from Herbert to Tony Brooks-James in the second quarter.

Oregon’s run defense has once again been suspect. Myles Gaskin accounted for 154 of Washington’s 178 rushing yards in the first half.

Key Plays:

— On his first play, Justin Herbert was intercepted on a pass up the middle to Charles Nelson. Nelson bobbled the ball and Budda Baker grabbed it.

— Jake Browning threw 34 yards to Dante Pettis down to the Oregon 1-yard line. Browning walked it in on next play. 7-0 Washington

— Browning connected with John Ross for a three-yard touchdown pass to cap a 10-play, 67-yard drive. 14-0 Washington

— After Oregon turned the ball over on downs, Myles Gaskin took it 65-yard on Washington’s first play of the drive for a touchdown. 21-0 Washington

— A promising drive for Oregon was spoiled by a Royce Freeman fumble at Washington’s 6 yard line.

— Following Freeman’s turnover, Myles Gaskin took the ball 65 yards into to the red zone. Browning finished the drive with a connection to John Ross for a 15 yard touchdown pass. 28-0 Washington

— Justin Herbert found Tony Brooks-James in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown toss. Oregon still trails 28-7

— Just before the half, Browning took the ball seven yards to the house for his second rushing touchdown of the game. 35-7 Washington

Key Stats:

Oregon passing

Herbert — 13-20, 124 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Washington

Browning — 14-17, 169 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oregon rushing

Freeman — 11 carries, 50 yards

Washington rushing

Gaskin — 11 carries, 154 yards, 1 touchdown

Browning — 6 carries, 21 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oregon receiving

Nelson — 3 receptions, 18

Carrington — 3 receptions, 47 yards

Mundt — 1 receptions, 17 yards

Brown — 2 receptions, 12 yards

Brooks-James — 1 receptions, 18 yards, 1 touchdown

Washington receiving

Pettis — 5 receptions, 88 yards

Ross — 6 receptions, 57 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oregon total offense

197, 73 rushing, 124 passing

Washington total offense

347, 178 rushing, 169 passing

