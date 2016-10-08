FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks prepare to play the No. 5 Washington Huskies

October 8, 2016 at 4:30 pm
Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich during the team's March to Victory. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks high fives fans in the Moshofsky Sports before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich high fives fans in the Moshofsky Center. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) warms up. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich hugs the Duck. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon's quarterbacks stretch before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) during Oregon's March to Victory. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) warms up. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) with fellow quarterback Taylor Alie (12) and special teams coach Tom Osborne during warmups. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive back Khalil Oliver (26) catches the ball during warm ups. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Jeff Lockie (17) with fellow quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during warmups. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate during warm ups before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich during warmups. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks secondary coach John Neal during warmups. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during warmups. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

