Photos: The Oregon Ducks get routed by the No. 5 Washington Huskies 70-21

Washington Huskies wide receiver Dante Pettis (8)hauls in a catch in the end zone over Oregon Ducks defensive back Malik Lovette (23). The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
Washington Huskies wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) catches the ball for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Taj Griffin (5) jumps into the end zone for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks linebacker Jimmie Swain (18) breaks up a Washington pass. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Washington Huskies wide receiver John Ross (1) runs upfield. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) dives to make a catch. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Washington Huskies running back Jomon Dotson (10) brushes off a tackle from Oregon Ducks defensive back Jhet Janis (12). The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) is tackled by Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25). The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Taj Griffin (5) gets by Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) to score a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Washington Huskies running back Jomon Dotson (10) celebrates after a touchdown in the second half. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) breaks the tackle of Washington Huskies defensive lineman Ryan Bowman (55), The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Washington Huskies running back Jomon Dotson (10) looks to shake a tackle from Oregon Ducks defensive back Brenden Schooler (43). The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
The Oregon Duck and Harry the Husky dance after the third quarter. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich greets Washington head coach Chris Petersen after the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off of the field after the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
The Washington football team greets their fans after the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Washington Huskies linebacker Psalm Wooching (28) celebrates with teammates after the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)