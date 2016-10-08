Sports
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) laughs during warmups. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) laughs during warmups. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Breaking: Justin Herbert projected to start against Washington

October 8, 2016 at 3:42 pm
16


A true freshman from Eugene will make his first career start against the No. 5 team in the country.

Justin Herbert is listed as the projected starter at quarterback for Saturday evening’s home match-up with Washington, the Oregon football team tweeted an hour and 15 minutes prior to kickoff.

DuckTerritory.com reported the Ducks were “planning to start” Herbert on Tuesday, but Oregon coaches downplayed the decision to start Herbert after  practices last week.

Herbert will get the nod over Montana State transfer Dakota Prukop, who was listed as the starter on the team’s two-deep depth chart released Tuesday. Prukop played every snap during the Ducks’ first five games until the fourth quarter at Washington State a week ago, when Herbert scored a rushing touchdown to cap off Oregon’s final drive.

Herbert completed three of five passes for 70 yards. His last start came in a playoff loss to Jesuit High School on Nov. 27, 2015.

Follow Kenny Jacoby on Twitter @KennyJacoby

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Report: Oregon ‘planning to start’ freshman quarterback Justin Herbert against Huskies
  2. Ducks say Justin Herbert, Dakota Prukop getting even reps at quarterback position
  3. Kostecka: Is Justin Herbert right for backup quarterback role?
  4. Quick Hits: Herbert, Prukop getting even reps at QB, Troy Dye to play against No. 5 Washington
Previous post

Review: 'The Birth of a Nation' seeks greatness but falls short

Next post

Photos: The Oregon Ducks prepare to play the No. 5 Washington Huskies

Kenny Jacoby

Kenny Jacoby

Associate Sports Editor. Computer science major from Fremont, California.

Related Posts

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to a teammate during warm ups before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks prepare to play the No. 5 Washington Huskies

Oregon defenseman Harrison Landers (21) makes a pass as Washington forward Devin Garg (21) reaches to block him. The Oregon Ducks face the Washington Huskies in game 4 of the I-5 Cup at the Lane County Ice Center in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 23 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Club SportsSports

Ducks hockey team drops first conference game of the season to Washington

Oregon head coach Jim Moore looks on during his team's match with Washington. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald
SportsVolleyball

No. 20 Oregon volleyball swept by No. 8 Washington

Oregon Ducks liberos Amanda Benson (10) and Brooke Van Sickle (5) celebrate a point win. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald
MultimediaPhotoSportsVolleyball

Photos: Oregon volleyball falls to Washington