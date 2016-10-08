Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) laughs during warmups. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Breaking: Justin Herbert projected to start against Washington

A true freshman from Eugene will make his first career start against the No. 5 team in the country.

Justin Herbert is listed as the projected starter at quarterback for Saturday evening’s home match-up with Washington, the Oregon football team tweeted an hour and 15 minutes prior to kickoff.

DuckTerritory.com reported the Ducks were “planning to start” Herbert on Tuesday, but Oregon coaches downplayed the decision to start Herbert after practices last week.

Herbert will get the nod over Montana State transfer Dakota Prukop, who was listed as the starter on the team’s two-deep depth chart released Tuesday. Prukop played every snap during the Ducks’ first five games until the fourth quarter at Washington State a week ago, when Herbert scored a rushing touchdown to cap off Oregon’s final drive.

Herbert completed three of five passes for 70 yards. His last start came in a playoff loss to Jesuit High School on Nov. 27, 2015.

