FootballSports
Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich shakes hands with Washington Huskies head coach Chris Peterson after the game. The unranked Oregon Ducks travel north in hopes of extending their 11-game win streak against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 17, 2015. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich shakes hands with Washington Huskies head coach Chris Peterson after the game. The unranked Oregon Ducks travel north in hopes of extending their 11-game win streak against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 17, 2015. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)

Why Washington will beat Oregon

October 7, 2016 at 6:00 am
9


**Editor’s Note: Each week during football season, we feature an essay from the opponent’s student newspaper on why Oregon will lose. This week’s edition is from Alexis Mansanarez, the sports editor at the The Daily of the University of Washington.**

Thirteen will be Washington’s lucky number as it travels to Autzen Stadium to face Oregon on Saturday night. The Ducks (2-3, 0-2 Pac-12) have not have much success recently as they will travel back to Eugene on a three-game losing streak.

The Huskies (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) hope to claim bragging rights over their northwest rival for the first time in 12 years. Led by quarterback Jake Browning and the Pac-12’s top scoring defense, the UW will do the unprecedented and beat Oregon on its own turf.

In the past, Washington had trouble scoring against and containing Oregon on both sides of the ball. This season, the undefeated Huskies show no signs of slowing down, bringing the conference’s best scoring offense to face one of the Pac-12 worst scoring defenses in the Ducks.

Browning enters the weekend with the second best pass efficiency (196.3) in the FBS and has a total of 17 touchdowns under his belt and plenty of targets to look to against Oregon’s shaky defense. Wide receivers John Ross III, Dante Pettis, and Chico McClatcher have just over 800 yards combined, more than half of what Oregon has allowed all season.

With tight end Darrell Daniels, tailback Myles Gaskin, and true freshman receiver Aaron Fuller also making large contributions on offense, the Huskies will have no problem moving the ball down the field.

What has plagued Washington in the past is Oregon’s explosive offense, but this year the Huskies have a dynamic defense that can even stop one of the nation’s running backs. If the UW could stop Heisman-hopeful Christian McCaffrey, it will have no trouble stopping Royce Freeman, who averages 8.3 yards a carry.

The Ducks have been mediocre protecting their quarterback, and Washington’s defensive front is hoping to exploit that. The Huskies are good for a conference-leading total of 21 sacks for a loss of 123 yards, and they can do more than just rush the pocket.

Washington leads the nation in fumble recoveries (11) and takeaways (15), and have added 52 points to the scoreboard off turnovers. A mistake from Dakota Prukop could be the deciding factor in Saturday’s game, and with two interceptions on the books, the nonstop pressure of Washington’s ‘Death Row’ will surely cost Prukop.

The UW has arguably its best team since its championship season in 1991. Just as Oregon has fallen from the top of the Pac-12 North, so will its 12-game winning streak.     

Reach Sports Editor Alexis Mansanarez at [email protected]. Twitter: @almansanarez

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Why Washington will beat Oregon
  2. Why Washington will beat Oregon
  3. Stack up: A confident Washington defense could cause problems for Oregon
  4. Why Washington State will beat Oregon
Previous post

Review: Bon Iver explore dark new influences in '22, A Million'

Next post

Ducks open 2016-2017 season with 'every position up for grabs'

Emerald Submissions

Emerald Submissions

Related Posts

Oregon Head Coach Kelly Graves watches his team. The Oregon Ducks face the Utah Utes in the third round of the WNIT at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 23, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
SportsWomen's Basketball

Ducks open 2016-2017 season with ‘every position up for grabs’

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) laughs during warmups. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
Quick HitsSports

Quick Hits: Herbert, Prukop getting even reps at QB, Troy Dye to play against No. 5 Washington

SportsWomen's Soccer

Ducks soccer can’t break through, remains winless in Pac-12 play after loss to Colorado

Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) pumps up the fans. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

Practice report: Hoke says Troy Dye will return to game action on Saturday