The Lillis Business Complex, located in the northwest corner of campus, houses the Lundquist School of Business (Emerald Archives).

UO hires new dean of business school

Sarah Nutter will be the new dean of the University of Oregon Lundquist College of Business.

Nutter is the current dean of the business school at George Mason University. She will take up her role at the UO business school on Jan. 17.

“The UO is gaining a talented dean with significant experience in academic leadership and strategic planning, built on an inclusive approach that has permeated every aspect of her work,” Provost Scott Coltrane said in an email to UO staff.

“I’m eager to work together to shape the future of the college, building upon the work of the incredible faculty and leadership for which it is known,” Nutter told Around the O.

Nutter earned her doctorate in accounting from Michigan State University before joining George Mason in 1995. She was the accounting department’s chair and directed the business school’s executive MBA program. She became the dean of George Mason’s business school in 2013.

Nutter’s hiring comes after former business school dean Kees de Kluyver stepped down in September 2015. Bruce Blonigen served as interim dean in his absence and also led the search committee for a permanent dean.

