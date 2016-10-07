Task force peers into Bias Response Team

The task force inspecting the Bias Education Response Team plans to investigate the historical trends of the BERT and how its principals have changed, how information is stored and who has access, and the nature of interventions of the team. The task force shared its goals at the UO senate meeting on Wednesday, after assembling for the first time on Sept 21.

The UO BERT was founded after an incident in 1999, when a student made racist remarks that led to a protest, and 31 students were arrested. One of the outcomes was the formation of a “discrimination response team” to deal with hate-speech.

“When bias was spoken about in the original charter, it looked more like a hate crime,” said Chris Chavez, co-chair of the Bias Response Team task force and an assistant professor in advertising at UO.

But since 1999, the scope and direction of the BERT have changed, and Chavez says he hopes to find out how. In June, UO announced the creation of the task force, which is composed of seven members, including students, faculty and staff.

Chavez wants to contact other universities and collaborate on methods of balancing free speech and reporting bias.

The University of Iowa dissolved its bias response team in August, and the University of Chicago’s dean of students sent a letter to freshmen that attacked “trigger warnings” and “intellectual safe spaces.” Chavez said he was interested in the debates that followed the comments in letter.

The use of bias response teams is an increasing trend on college campuses, despite what University of Chicago and others argue about its chilling effect on on free speech. The University of Oregon is one of the first schools to assess their impact with a specific team.

Chavez said the task force is inspecting the BERT “almost like scholars.” He pressed the importance of a dispassionate approach.

“When we talk about it, I think we’re all very sensitive to this issue and ensuring that we don’t cut off avenues for students to report bias,” he said.

Chavez said the BERT is welcoming and cooperative to the task force. Quantrell Willis, head of the Bias Response Team, said he wants to be as transparent as possible in an interview with the Emerald in July.

“This is not something we’re trying to hide,” Willis said.

Leaders from the two parties met on Aug 15, according to notes from the UO Senate website.

The notes also state there are “no specific guidelines for when accused individuals are contacted,” something that the newly formed task force will reassess. Until now, the Bias Response Team released only two years of heavily redacted reports, leaving no information to identify individuals.

The task force meets again in two weeks, but there is no definite date. The team will present a report to the UO Senate in the beginning of winter term, Chavez said. The report will be a “snapshot” of the Bias and Education Response Team and a list of recommended action, although the specific actions have yet to by established by Chavez and the task force.

