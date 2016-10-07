MultimediaPhotoSportsVolleyball

Photos: Oregon Volleyball vs. Washington

October 7, 2016 at 10:10 pm
Oregon Ducks outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide (8) digs a ball. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon Ducks libero Brooke Van Sickle (5) dives for a ball. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon Ducks outside hitter Taylor Agost (7) reacts after winning a point. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon Ducks outside hitters Jolie Rasmussen (15) and Lindsey Vander Weide (8) reach for a loose ball. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Washington Huskies setter Bailey Tanner (13) sets a ball. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon Ducks outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen (15) spikes a ball. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon Ducks outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide (8) looks to tip a ball over the net. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon Ducks outside hitter Taylor Agost (7) reaches for a ball. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon Ducks libero Amanda Benson (10) and setter Maggie Scott (3) celebrate after a point. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon head coach Jim Moore looks on during his team's match with Washington. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon Ducks liberos Amanda Benson (10) and Brooke Van Sickle (5) celebrate a point win. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon Ducks setter Maggie Scott (3) serves a ball. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon Ducks libero Amanda Benson (10) serves a ball. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

Oregon Ducks outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide (8) lines up a spike. Oregon volleyball plays the University of Washington on Friday, October 7th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Eric Cech/Emerald

