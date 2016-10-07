Incumbent Democratic Governor Kate Brown (left), Republican Bud Pierce (middle), and Independent Cliff Thomason (right) wait as the OPB radio show airing their debate takes a break.

Oregon Governor candidates debate in Eugene over state issues

A Eugene high school’s auditorium was the scene of a live radio debate between the 2016 Oregon governor candidates, prior to the Nov. 8 Oregon election.

Incumbent Democratic Governor Kate Brown, Republican Bud Pierce, and Independent Cliff Thomason disputed over state issues, including Measure 97 and domestic violence, on Oct. 6 at Winston Churchill High School. The third debate was aired live on Oregon Public Broadcasting radio, and was moderated by its Think Out Loud show host David Miller.

The 2016 Oregon gubernatorial special election will determine who will take the remaining two years of former Democratic governor John Kitzhaber, who resigned in 2015.

Brown is a supporter of Measure 97 — which would set a 2.5 percent tax on corporations with sales that exceed $25 million. Revenue from the tax would then be used to fund education, healthcare and senior services.

“It think that it is time for Oregonians to pay their fair share,” Brown said. “My opponent Dr. Pierce would have you bear most of the full weight of paying for basic public services.”

Pierce opposes the ballot measure due to findings by the Legislative Revenue Office, which state that Measure 97 would eliminate 38,000 private sector jobs, and the average family will pay $600 more in goods and services. Instead, Pierce favors tax cuts as a route to Oregon’s prosperity.

Thomason also opposes Measure 97 for similar reasons, but wants to bring sales tax back to Oregon — one of four states not to have it — to generate revenue.

“I don’t think that it is right that we channel a gross sales tax on a thousand businesses when it could be spread out amongst more Oregonians,” Thomason said.

The Oregon gubernatorial race gained national attention after Pierce’s remarks on domestic violence at the previous debate. Pierce had said women that have “a great education and training and a great job, [are] not susceptible to this kind of abuse.”

He apologized again Thursday evening and, answering how to prevent domestic violence — which has, along with sexual assault, affected between 700,000 and one million women and girls in Oregon — said that it requires a cultural shift.

“It is going to take society to change the way they view allowing people to abuse or harm other people,” he said.

Brown, who revealed last debate that she is a domestic violence survivor, responded.

“I will leave this up to the one million girls and women in this state that have been impacted by domestic violence or sexual assault.”

Brown alluded to her history of increasing penalties on those who commit domestic and sexual violence.

Thomason said the government needs to look into causes of domestic violence, including stress, economic instability, or substance abuse.

“A lot of economic instability is from people who are at or just below the poverty line,” he said. “We are not doing enough in Oregon to bring people out of that level.”

A Sept. 13 poll placed Kate Brown with a 44 lead percent, Bud Pierce with 27 percent and Cliff Thomason with 3 percent.

