Oregon Head Coach Kelly Graves watches his team. The Oregon Ducks face the Utah Utes in the third round of the WNIT at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 23, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Ducks open 2016-2017 season with ‘every position up for grabs’

On Thursday, Kelly Graves and his team met around a white board during a team meeting.

There, they discussed what strengths they have for 2016-2017, looking over offensive weapons and defensive abilities. Graves and the team were pleasantly surprised, given that the team had only completed two official fall practices.

“It’s incredible,” Graves, Oregon’s third-year coach, said. “Normally you don’t have this much stuff. The practices over the summer really helped. We’re a lot further ahead than we would normally be. … Basically the framework of what we run, especially offensively, is in — already.”

Oregon benefited from a Europe trip in late August where it played five games, winning all of them. That allowed Graves and the Ducks to get a leg up on many Pac-12 teams who are assembling this week for the first time. The Ducks kicked off the 2016-2017 season on Tuesday with their first official practice.

The Ducks are off a deep run in the WNIT, finishing with a 24-11 record, but graduated a core group of seniors, including Jillian Alleyne and Lexi Petersen.

Over the summer, the Ducks bolstered their roster, welcoming espnW’s No. 3-ranked recruiting class to campus. That gives Graves and the Ducks depth they haven’t seen in Eugene before.

“We have a talented team,” Graves said. “There’s a lot of depth and it’s going to fun to sort that out. So far, we’re playing really hard.”

The Ducks will rely on a few juniors and seniors to provide the leadership. Lexi Bando, who is in her third year with the team, has already begun to stand out, according to Graves.

“We still have a long ways to go, but it’s crazy to see compared to the last two years,” Bando said. “The intensity is there and there’s so much competition at each spot.”

Among the post players, which are tied for tallest corps in the NCAA, Jacinta Vandenberg has contributed leadership. Vandenberg is the top returning rebounder and shot blocker on the roster. “That’s something that’s one of her strong suits,” Graves said. “I think we will be, in time, really, really good inside.”

Graves also said that he’s been pleased with the camaraderie so far, adding that the energy has been “terrific.”

Bando said the team’s depth will help overall development this fall.

“If someone isn’t having a good game, there’s someone on the bench that can make a change,” Bando said.

Among Oregon’s seven-member 2016 recruiting class, Graves highlighted Jayde Woods, a guard from Yorba Linda, California. She’s brings a defensive edge for the Ducks and could prove to be a breakout player this season.

Kelly Graves has been impressed w/ @WoodsJayde so far in practice: pic.twitter.com/puJg5usKN1 — Jonathan Hawthorne (@Jon_Hawthorne) October 6, 2016

Graves said with a deep roster, no starting roles have been solidified yet.

“I think every position is up for grabs,” Graves said. “I think we’re two and sometimes three deep at every position. We’ve got a while. It will all shake itself out at some point, but right now it’s pretty even.”

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments