SportsWomen's Basketball
Oregon Head Coach Kelly Graves watches his team. The Oregon Ducks face the Utah Utes in the third round of the WNIT at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 23, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
Oregon Head Coach Kelly Graves watches his team. The Oregon Ducks face the Utah Utes in the third round of the WNIT at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 23, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Ducks open 2016-2017 season with ‘every position up for grabs’

October 7, 2016 at 6:00 am
3


On Thursday, Kelly Graves and his team met around a white board during a team meeting.

There, they discussed what strengths they have for 2016-2017, looking over offensive weapons and defensive abilities. Graves and the team were pleasantly surprised, given that the team had only completed two official fall practices.

“It’s incredible,” Graves, Oregon’s third-year coach, said. “Normally you don’t have this much stuff. The practices over the summer really helped. We’re a lot further ahead than we would normally be. … Basically the framework of what we run, especially offensively, is in — already.”

Oregon benefited from a Europe trip in late August where it played five games, winning all of them. That allowed Graves and the Ducks to get a leg up on many Pac-12 teams who are assembling this week for the first time. The Ducks kicked off the 2016-2017 season on Tuesday with their first official practice.

The Ducks are off a deep run in the WNIT, finishing with a 24-11 record, but graduated a core group of seniors, including Jillian Alleyne and Lexi Petersen.

Over the summer, the Ducks bolstered their roster, welcoming espnW’s No. 3-ranked recruiting class to campus. That gives Graves and the Ducks depth they haven’t seen in Eugene before.

“We have a talented team,” Graves said. “There’s a lot of depth and it’s going to fun to sort that out. So far, we’re playing really hard.”

The Ducks will rely on a few juniors and seniors to provide the leadership. Lexi Bando, who is in her third year with the team, has already begun to stand out, according to Graves.

“We still have a long ways to go, but it’s crazy to see compared to the last two years,” Bando said. “The intensity is there and there’s so much competition at each spot.”

Among the post players, which are tied for tallest corps in the NCAA, Jacinta Vandenberg has contributed leadership. Vandenberg is the top returning rebounder and shot blocker on the roster. “That’s something that’s one of her strong suits,” Graves said. “I think we will be, in time, really, really good inside.”

Graves also said that he’s been pleased with the camaraderie so far, adding that the energy has been “terrific.”

Bando said the team’s depth will help overall development this fall.

“If someone isn’t having a good game, there’s someone on the bench that can make a change,” Bando said.

Among Oregon’s seven-member 2016 recruiting class, Graves highlighted Jayde Woods, a guard from Yorba Linda, California. She’s brings a defensive edge for the Ducks and could prove to be a breakout player this season.

Graves said with a deep roster, no starting roles have been solidified yet.

“I think every position is up for grabs,” Graves said. “I think we’re two and sometimes three deep at every position. We’ve got a while. It will all shake itself out at some point, but right now it’s pretty even.”

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Ducks’ season comes to end in 88-54 WNIT semifinal loss
  2. Ducks beat Long Beach State 84-76 in WNIT to keep season alive
  3. Ducks’ kicker position up for grabs in fall camp
  4. Dylan Ennis granted waiver, eligible for 2016-2017 season
Previous post

Why Washington will beat Oregon

Next post

Task force peers into Bias Response Team

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan covers Oregon women's basketball for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich shakes hands with Washington Huskies head coach Chris Peterson after the game. The unranked Oregon Ducks travel north in hopes of extending their 11-game win streak against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 17, 2015. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)
FootballSports

Why Washington will beat Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) laughs during warmups. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
Quick HitsSports

Quick Hits: Herbert, Prukop getting even reps at QB, Troy Dye to play against No. 5 Washington

SportsWomen's Soccer

Ducks soccer can’t break through, remains winless in Pac-12 play after loss to Colorado

Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) pumps up the fans. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

Practice report: Hoke says Troy Dye will return to game action on Saturday