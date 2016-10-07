Tim Kaine and Mike Pence in the middle of a debate. The vice-presidential debate has proven to add another important facet to the presidential elections. (Flickr Creative Commons)

Cowan: Why the vice-presidential debate is actually important

The vice-presidential debate is not attractive. There is only one per election and it features two figures with smaller names and significantly smaller roles than their running mates. Making the debate appealing is difficult, but Tuesday’s debate provided the best opportunity for voters to see the campaigns’ own characterization of their policies—with some zest, of course.

The surprising result of the debate was one of the best explanations of campaign policies voters have seen. Tuesdays’ debate included tax policy, police reform, immigration, national security.

The juxtaposition of Tim Kaine and Mike Pence is interesting, but the truth is that their personal qualifications for vice president don’t make much of a difference in the long run. Within the debate itself, personal policies—abortion and religion, for example—didn’t make their way to the stage, which is significant in that both are qualities that have defined the candidates’ careers. Regardless, the expectation of a dull evening faded as soon as Elaine Quijano opened the floor to contestations.

The role of the two candidates, and the debate, is simple: add to the party resume and praise their running mates. Pence brings political experience to a campaign bent on marketing its outsider frontrunner, and Kaine brings a moderate and cooperative tone to a Clinton campaign that found itself falling farther left after the Bernie Sanders phenomenon.

There was an exoneration of policy, but what many viewers thought would be a calm debate became aggressive quickly. Kaine retorted with venom at each moment Pence had to speak, and, after enough coaxing, Pence began to retaliate. Donald Trump, who interrupted Hillary Clinton more than 50 times in their match, was overshadowed by Kaine in this debate, who interrupted Pence over 70 times. Pence, however, kept a poised expression for most of the debate, a stark contrast to his running mate’s popular style of debate.

Kaine’s strategy, it seemed, was regurgitating Trump’s own words. In one particular retaliation, he formulated a popular criticism of Trump to Pence:

“I just want to talk about the tone set from the top. Donald Trump during this campaign has called Mexicans rapists and criminals.”

Pence’s response was calling the Clinton campaign “insult driven,” and that label would follow Kaine throughout the night. What Kaine hoped to do was force Pence to defend Donald Trump and his words, but each time the Indiana governor let the accusations roll off of his shaking head, or deflected the claims by focusing on the Obama administration and Clinton’s failures. He didn’t defend Trump, which turned out to be his best strategy and ultimately his greatest success.

What’s left from the debate is a splintered Trump campaign and a somewhat deflated Clinton morale. Pence’s strong showing, which is rumored to have even caught ridicule from his own running mate, gave hope to Trump supporters seeking more political experience and definition on Trump’s policies. Pence himself seemed to show a more confident politician, an experience that has distinguished Trump but cost him voters and established traditional republicans in the campaign thus far.

As the media makes their decisions, it is becoming increasingly obvious that Pence was the winner of the debate. Polished, calm and acutely in control of his temperament and message, his performance alone puts the Trump campaign back on track—at least with its image. Most of the things Pence contested from Kaine were fact-checked to be true, and there lies the crutch in the Trump campaign: Trump’s own words.

What Pence’s performance gives Americans is normality. Now, the only thing left fighting Trump after the debate is the incorrect deflections by Pence, but as Sarah Kohn, a political activist and speaker, said with CNN about the debate, “Donald Trump has already bent the electoral process, the media and the boundaries of basic civility to his whims. He may now bend the concept of fact as well. Certainly, his loyal running mate is trying.”

In a year that has been filled with the unexpected, the role of the vice president has become something unexpected as well: a necessary sidekick that brings a valued depth to the election and, inevitably, the presidency. Right now Pence is the glue holding together the Trump campaign, and this debate — typically looked over and forgotten — is now a major change in momentum for the Trump campaign. It could very well be that the vice presidential debate pulled voters themselves back into this race.

