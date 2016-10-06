Things to do this week: Oct 6-13

In Eugene:

Friday, Oct. 7: Forest Veil at Sam Bond’s Garage (407 Blair Blvd.) $5 door, show 9:30 p.m., 21+

Portland based singer-songwriter Forest Veil celebrates the Oct. 14 release of her new album, Zoolights, at Eugene’s Sam Bond’s Garage.

Known in her last two self-released albums as Moniker, Forest Veil’s sound can be classified as “doom-folk,” a composite of psychedelia and dreamy post-rock. Her voice is smooth with omniscience but carries dark and smoky undertones, submerging her listeners into an enigmatic otherworld.

Personal empowerment, mysticism and emotional reality are common themes in songs from past albums, such as “Giver/Feast of Bones” from her 2014 album, The Cruelest Month.

Accompanied by her band, Forest Veil’s show will be opened by Salmon Doza, a local Eugene band. Grab a drink, mingle and enjoy the show.

Saturday, Oct. 8: Eugene All-Ages Poetry TSlam at Tsunami Books (2585 Willamette St.), Free

Have a craving for some creative, live poetry? Head down Willamette Street to Tsunami Books after the football game this weekend and take a seat for a few hours while you listen to the Eugene community slam some poems.

If you want to participate in the TSlam, get there at 7 p.m. so you can be on stage at 7:30.

The Pacific Northwest’s own Robert Lashley, a semifinalist for the PEN/Rosenthal fellowship, will be performing his own poems, and maybe even poems from his book The Homeboy Songs, a collection paying tribute to the black community of Tacoma, Washington.

Musical busking band Fiddling Big Sue and Tom will also be performing from 6:30 to 7:30.

The TSlam itself begins at 8:30 p.m., and if you end up in the top three, you’ll win a prize. There’s even free tea to sip as you listen. If you don’t have time to get to the Poetry TSlam, definitely make sure to visit Tsunami Books another time for a great collection of used books and vinyl records.

Sunday, Oct. 9: Grateful Dead Jam at Hi-Fi Music Lounge (44 E. 7th Ave). Free. Doors 7 p.m., show at 8. 21+.

Let your wistful yearnings be satiated by The Jerryatrics, a Grateful Dead cover band.

The four members are from Eugene and they mirror the musical stylings of the Grateful Dead. Better yet, the concert is completely free, the only admission being your Deadhead loyalty and eagerness to get down to funky instrumentals.

The Jerryatrics will be performing the classics and fan favorites, dabbling in albums like Shakedown Street and reaching all the way back to the Dead’s debut album, The Grateful Dead.

If you fit the nostalgic combination of being a college student and a Grateful Dead fan, your fanship and adoration might be somewhat tragic because you’ve probably never had the opportunity to see the group perform live — unless you were lucky enough to attend the “Fare Thee Well” show, the band’s final performance and 50th Anniversary in Chicago during July 2015.

The Grateful Dead have always stood for something greater than themselves, greater than dollar signs, even greater than music itself. The group has long been a symbol of love and community, and their sound specializes in bringing people together.

Sunday, Oct. 9th: The Head and the Heart at McDonald Theatre (1010 Willamette St) $39.50 advance and $42.50 at door, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Coming off the release of their newest album Signs of Light, Seattle based indie folk band The Head and the Heart will be playing the Mcdonald Theatre this Sunday at 8 p.m.

British wunderkind and “Brazil” singer Declan Mckenna opens. Songs like the Lumineers-esque “All We Ever Knew” and the swaying “Let’s Be Still” have garnered the attention of radio stations all over the country in recent months. The Head and the Heart’s songs build like summer anthems, all drawn out and filled with stomping drums. There will be hollers of the “Ho Hey!” kind.

If the rainy weather is starting to get you down, revive yourself with The Head and the Heart’s positively breezy Americana. If this type of indie folk isn’t your thing yet, go see them anyways and get there early to see opener Declan McKenna play.

Sing-alongs may happen and with the catchiness of Signs of the Light, they will probably be encouraged. By the end of the show, members of The Head and the Heart will have you in the palms of their hands. You’ll be stomping and hollering all the way back to campus. Yes, you might even snap all the way through the rain.

In Portland:

Friday, Oct. 7: Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (1037 SW Broadway) $49.50-$94.50. Doors at 7 p.m. show at 8

On Friday at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Brian Wilson will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest and most influential albums of all time, the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds. The concert will also feature Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

Due to conflicts between Wilson and Mike Love (Love kicked Wilson and Jardine out of the Beach Boys), the current lineup of the Beach Boys are touring separately and will be playing at the Hult Center in November.

The concert will feature hits and favorites including “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times” and “God Only Knows.” Likely, Wilson will also feature many of the highly orchestrated songs from the Smile Sessions.

