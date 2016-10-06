Robles: How we can improve study habits for the new school year

Fall term has started and students are revamping their usual study strategies. However, I know that I can’t be the only student who’s ever realized her usual tactics aren’t working. When facing these kinds of struggles, sometimes we are stubborn and we tell ourselves that we’re just going to have to study harder, study longer, study more often and then the only thing that we have to show for it is a lot of stress and a mediocre grade. Not exactly what we anticipated nor wanted when we set out in taking the class.

A lot of these negative effects have to do with a lack of either preparation or variation in how we, as students, study outside of the classroom. Studying for longer periods of time or at higher frequencies is only part of the real solution. In some cases, this might work, but often it is not how much we study but in which ways.

“If [students are] coming from high schools where their classes [have] really structured activities, for a lot of students, it’s a big shift.” Said Associate Director Amy Nuetzman from the Teaching and Learning Center (TLC), “Especially in that first move to the university, to go from being really successful from doing what people tell you to do and then here, having to figure it out on your own.”

Studying in any new academic setting is bound to unveil new academic struggles. However, we are not limited to making mistakes and certainly not to failing. Though we might be forced to trade old habits for new, it is important that the new habits allow for the most efficient results.

Changing your study habits is already a difficult task. Going from using strategies that have always been successful, until now, to brand new strategies can even be scary. You’re basically entrusting your grades and your schooling to this unknown system that may or may not help you.

One of the most important things that we can do, is become aware of what type of learners we are—which will differ from person to person. Whether one is a visual, kinesthetic, auditory, or a reading/writing learner, simply knowing which applies to you is vital information that will improve anyone’s academics. In addition, it can certainly cut down on how much time invested is initially needed, and relieve those feelings of being overwhelmed.

Finding an environment where you can focus on your studies is also an important factor. It’s necessary to know whether minor distractions, like music or studying in a group is useful to you, or whether you might need to leave your phone, and your friends, in another room and keep the music off.

Nuetzman agrees that finding a prime study space is invaluable, “Doing a whole environmental scan of what is pulling [you] away from [your] purpose, and what is supporting that purpose. It can be really different things for different people but I think being conscious of that and making adjustments accordingly is really, really, helpful. Not only does it give you that environment but it also taps into your intention, and that can be really powerful.”

Environment is only a part of what makes studying successful. A lack of preparation can factor into our struggle to pass a class, in which case it becomes essential to invest in a routine. Setting out not only a timetable for when work gets done, but also being aware of how long every assignment generally takes us (i.e. essays, math problems, readings, vocabulary drills, etc.) and being willing to put in the time. Yes, I am talking about procrastination. Avoid it if you can! Commit to yourself, and really find a space and time that you can apply yourself to the fullest.

Not only should we be focused on where we study but we should always take into consideration how we are studying. Are we actively engaged? “Getting away from the task as ‘what pages to read’ and think more about the intention.” Said Neutzman, “‘My professor assigned this, but for what reason? How does it connect with the course and course needs? Do I need to look for particular themes? What is the lens that I’m taking through this discipline? How am I responsible for this when I finish? What is it that I’m trying to accomplish with this?’”

For more information, the TLC department is located in PLC on the bottom floor and is available for all students.

