Quick Hits: Herbert, Prukop getting even reps at QB, Troy Dye to play against No.5 Washington

– Following Oregon football’s debilitating loss at Washington State last weekend, questions arose over the quarterback position. Current starter Dakota Prukop has a performed well this year but a three game losing streak and 2-3 record have put his job in jeopardy. Pair that with the preseason hype surrounding freshman Justin Herbert and his performance in garbage time against the Cougars, and you’ve got yourself a quarterback controversy. On Tuesday, a report came out that said that Herbert had been named the Ducks starter but when questioned about it the coaching staff only said that the two are splitting reps with the starters in practice.

“We’ve evened them out,” Lubick said about the reps Herbert and Prukop are getting in practice. “That’s one of a couple positions where we try to have competition every week, but we’ve evened them out.”

– Freshman Troy Dye has been one of Oregon’s best defensive players this season but has missed several games this year including Oregon’s loss at Washington State last weekend. Coaches have said that it’s not a disciplinary matter and don’t comment on injuries, so no one but them know what is going on with Dye. One thing that we do know is that Dye is set to play this weekend when No. 5 Washington comes to town, looking to end their 12-game losing streak to the Ducks.

– Canton Kamatule was a five-star recruit when he joined the Ducks for the 2015 season but was sidelined with injuries his freshman year and played sparingly. 2016 was supposed to be a breakout season for Kamatule, but five games into the season, he has barely seen the field. The Emerald’s Jarrid Denney has the story in this week’s Gameday cover story.

– Oregon volleyball looks to improve on their impressive early season success so far but have a difficult road ahead of them. They welcome two top 25 teams to Matthew Knight Arena this weekend when No. 11 Washington and No. 9 Washington State come to put an end to Oregon’s current 11-game winning streak.

– Oregon men’s basketball began practicing this week and will play their first exhibition game in a month. With the return of most of their core and a deep run in the NCAA tournament last season, it’s no surprise that Oregon landed at No. 7 on ESPN’s No-Longer-Way-Too-Early Top 25 in college hoops.

