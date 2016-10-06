Practice report: Hoke says Troy Dye will return to game action on Saturday

After he was absent for undisclosed reasons during Oregon’s 51-33 loss to Washington State last weekend, it sounds like freshman standout Troy Dye will be back for the Ducks this Saturday.

When asked how the linebackers have practiced this week following the loss of senior linebacker Johnny Ragin III, who suffered an apparent leg injury last Saturday, Oregon defensive coordinator Brady Hoke confirmed that Dye will indeed be back in the defensive rotation for Oregon against Washington.

“Somebody else has to step up in the communication part of it. We’ve got to do a good job with that part of it,” Hoke told reporters on Thursday. “I think Troy being back is always big, even though he’s a young guy. A.J. (Hotchkins) has some experience. I think just through that group… We’ve tried to give all those guys some great reps and great ownership of the defense.”

Dye, who burst onto the scene with an electric performance in his first collegiate game earlier this season, is Oregon’s second-leading tackler and leads the team in tackles for-loss (5.5). With Ragin likely gone for the season, Dye has more tackles than any player who will take the field for Oregon on Saturday, and has recorded six more tackles than any player on Oregon’s front-seven.

“(Dye) is just one of those guys who works extremely hard every rep of practice, whether it’s defense or special teams,” Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich said. “It’s absolutely contagious and we need more guys like that. You can see a guy who just loves football and loves competing.”

According to the depth chart that Oregon released at the beginning of the week, Dye is slated to start at SAM linebacker after not traveling with the team to Pullman. A.J. Hotchkins is listed as the starter at the MIKE (middle linebacker) spot in place of Ragin, and will be spelled by Danny Mattingly.

Notes:

— Mark Helfrich is still giving no clue as to who his starting quarterback will be against the Huskies. When asked if he knew who the Ducks might start on Saturday, Helfrich said “I do think the team has clarity, and we are very clear. We’ve had a good week of preparation… We’re going to put the best guy out there at that, and every other position. When he was asked again later if he had named a starter, Helfrich smiled and responded “Jerry Allen.”

— Starting wideout Dwayne Stanford has officially been ruled out for Saturday’s game, and sophomore Jalen Brown will start in his absence. Brown has two catches for 17 yards this year, both of which came in Oregon’s season opener against UC Davis. With Stanford out, and Devon Allen lost for the season, the Ducks are now without two of their starting receivers. Sophomore Alex Ofodile and freshman Dillon Mitchell will both likely get more reps to fill Stanford’s absence.

— Hoke said that Oregon still does not have a long term injury update on Ragin.

Follow Jarrid Denney on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Comments