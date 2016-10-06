Members of the ASUO Senate discuss a motion. The ASUO Senate meets every Wednesday. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

ASUO Senate elects two-term president along with other officers

It was a short and sweet ASUO meeting. Here is the recap!

The meeting started with announcements from KWVA which will be holding a grand opening to correspond with the Erb Memorial Union’s grand opening this Thursday and Friday. A representative for KWVA said that students can stop in and record shout-outs to friends and family.

The External Vice President, Natalie Fisher, also announced that intern positions are open for people to apply.

Funding:

There were four funding requests presented to the ASUO

Net Impact requested $2,600 for funding to go toward undergrad programs. A representative stated that the requested amount is not the full amount the group needs to operate. The full amount needed will be $3,800. Funding was approved for $2,600. HuaFeng magazine requested $600 dollars for printing costs and was approved in a vote of acclamation. ASUO Executives requested $2,450 to pay for stipend positions. All positions have been filled for this year’s positions and more money is required to pay for those positions. The request of $2,450 was approved unanimously. Women in Graduate Sciences was requesting to transfer $4,000 to stipends to pay for eight upcoming positions. The request was approved.

Officer Elections:

Max Burns was elected as Senate President for two terms. In March, Burns will be traveling to Ukraine to volunteer for PeaceCorp.

Ednaly Jimenez-Gomez was elected Senate Vice President.

Hanna Thompson was elected Senate Ombudsperson.

Lauren Young was elected Senate Treasurer.Young was also appointed the position of Strategic Planning Construction Committee member. This position will be involved in deciding construction projects such as the Health Center renovation.

Lisa Smith was elected Academic Chair.

Comments