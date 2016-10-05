The Andy Apartments as seen from 18th and Patterson St

Tenants at The Andy apartment complex warned not to use their balconies

The Andy apartment complex, located blocks away from campus, warned tenants today not to use their balconies because of safety issues.

“To all tenants: Please do not use your balconies until further notice. Thank you for your full cooperation,” read an email sent to residents.

Notices were also posted on the doors of select apartments on each floor of the building. The Andy is operated by Von Klein Property Management.

According to Larry Von Klein of Von Klein Property Management, a tenant recently reported an issue with the sliding glass door leading to their balcony. After the balcony was inspected by a contractor, the warning was issued.

According to Von Klein, engineers said “everything was okay,” and the contractor found “no major issues” upon inspection. He said that there is no immediate safety issue and this is just a “preventative measure.” Even though the notice says not to, Von Klein said it’s fine for tenants to use their balconies as long as they aren’t in groups.

“It’s okay for one or two students to be on the balconies. We just don’t want large groups out there jumping up and down,” Von Klein said.

The Andy is located at the corner of 18th and Patterson Street in the West Campus neighborhood. The 33 unit building opened in 2014, and won an American Institute of Architects award for multi-family housing.

