Sophia Lowe celebrates after opening her bid. The seniors of each sorority and the incoming sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater for bid day on Oct. 4, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Video: Sorority Bid Day 2016

Over 600 women received bids for the 13 sorority houses at University of Oregon’s Erb Memorial Union on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The emotional day culminated after a week of events that were designed to introduce the potential new members to sorority life at UO. Now that bids have been given, the women will choose whether they will continue with their new sisters.

