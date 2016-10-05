No such thing as a disability

If you saw Justin Gallegos on the street, you’d think he looks just like any other loyal Ducks fan.

The Santa Clarita, California, native is almost always decked out in a green beanie with the iconic yellow ‘O’ emblazoned on the front, a pair of green Beats headphones, a Nike top representing his love for one of the top Nike running clubs around Oregon – the Bowerman Track Club, the Nike Oregon Project and the Oregon Track Club Elite – and a pair of Nike shoes.

Until you see him walk or hear him talk, you might not have guessed that he has cerebral palsy – the result of a brain injury during developmental years that can impair motor function. Cerebral palsy affects coordination and muscles, slowing movement.



While more advanced CP can render the need for a wheelchair and take away speech, Gallegos has a milder form of the condition. He is able to walk without assistance and run competitively.

His passion for running, in fact, brought him to the University of Oregon – his dream school since he was a freshman in high school.

“I was very much inspired by the town, the running culture and how Nike started in Eugene,” the Hart High graduate said. “My former assistant coach went here. A lot of other runners who attended the UO have inspired me to be here.”

Gallegos started walking at the age of 2, and was in a walker until kindergarten. He underwent physical therapy for many years, visiting the doctor two to three times a week to straighten his gait.

“My feet are turned in because of the way I walk, and I’d fall every day or every other day,” he said.

After he discovered running during his freshman year of high school, it changed his life.

“Before high school, I wasn’t as strong as I am today,” Gallegos said. “I wasn’t as active and social as I am now. I’m glad running has led me here, to one of the greatest universities on the west coast.”

His first order of business after enrolling at the university was to join the running club. In the first week, Gallegos has shown up for almost every day of practice, even though attendance is not mandatory.

“Running has become so important to me that it’s not in my nature to miss practice or make fun of it,” he said.

Last Saturday, Gallegos wore the green singlet of the UO running club for the first time at the Chuck Bowles/Willamette Invitational in Bush Park, Salem. He completed the 8-kilometer course in 42 minutes, 12.9 seconds.

Three days before school started, Gallegos was running on Pre’s Trail, north of campus, when he met the UO Men’s Cross Country Team. The team members recognized him, greeted him and ran with him back to school. He later got a photo with them at the famed Hayward Field.

Now, when they run past each other, the team smiles and waves at Gallegos.

“That was really great, meeting them,” he said. “It’s very easy to meet someone and talk to them. Eugene is very laid back and inviting.”

Gallegos said he feels lucky to be attending the university. His dream of attending the UO almost remained a dream, as out-of-state costs, including tuition, housing and living expenses, amount to approximately $49,392 a year.

Attending Cal State Northridge, which is nearer his home, would have required him to fork out $6,569 a year, almost eight times cheaper.

“I almost didn’t come because I was accepting tuition was too expensive,” he said.

While Gallegos pondered over his college dilemma during his senior year of high school, his high school coach received an email from a Nike employee who noticed media coverage surrounding him. Gallegos is no stranger to press coverage – his high school classmate produced a documentary about him, and established sports journalism websites ESPN and FloTrack have written about him.

The Nike benefactor offered to work with the UO administration to help him raise funds. His first piece of advice for Gallegos was to set up a GoFundMe page. This has netted him $10,970 of his $35,000 goal, and is enough to tide him through his first quarter at school.

Gallegos said there are plans to start a scholarship under his name for those with disabilities who wish to represent the university’s sports clubs.

But what if they can’t raise the funds in time, if at all?

“I guess I’ll have to take out a loan,” he said.

Gallegos is on track to declare journalism as his full major. His long-term goal, though, is to become a sponsored athlete and someday represent the nation at the Paralympics, preferably in the 1,500 meters. The ‘A’ qualifying standard for the T37 class at this year’s Paralympics was 4:40. His personal record in the mile is 7:07.

Earlier this year, the California Interscholastic Federation state championships introduced the Paralympic Games. Though Gallegos’ love for running lies in mile and above distances, the longest race the Paralympics have hosted was the 400 meters. Gallegos ran anyway and emerged the champion for his division.

“The rise of disabled sport is bigger than people think it is,” he said. “I believe there’s gonna come a time in high school athletics and NCAA where they are going to integrate disabled athletes.”

