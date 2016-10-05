John Ross, Budda Baker highlight Washington football playmakers

The talk around Oregon’s upcoming game against No. 5 Washington took a twist on Tuesday.

Multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon indicated that Oregon is preparing to start true freshman Justin Herbert at quarterback. If it pans out to be true, it will likely change how both teams scheme for each other during the game. Nonetheless, players like Royce Freeman and Budda Baker will prove to be crucial pieces towards each team’s offensive and defensive arsenals.

Players To Watch:

OREGON

Royce Freeman, RB: If Justin Herbert does indeed start on Saturday, his best friend on offense will be his All-American running back, Freeman. It will be up to Freeman to take a significant amount of load off Herbert and apply some pressure to the Washington defense. Freeman is more than capable of controlling the game for Oregon as he averages 116 yards per game and 8.3 yards per carry with seven touchdowns this season. A big game from Freeman will allow Herbert to relax and make the Ducks multidimensional, something Washington has yet to see in an offense.

Troy Dye, LB: Washington quarterback Jake Browning looked mighty comfortable last week against Stanford. He rarely felt pressure in the pocket and delivered balls to all receivers. Dye is Oregon’s best and most consistent pass rusher on the season. After missing two the last three games, Dye is healthy and ready to play. He leads the Ducks with 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He has plenty of length at 6-foot-4 and uses his athletic ability — along with his natural instincts — to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. If Dye can supply pressure and disrupt the Washington offense, Oregon might have a chance.

WASHINGTON

John Ross, WR: For how good Browning has been this year, Ross has been more impressive. Coming off an injury, Ross seems to have gotten bigger, faster and more explosive, which is a very dangerous thing for opponents. He leads the Huskies with eight total touchdowns (six receiving, one rushing and one on kick return) and instead of just being a fast deep threat, Ross has practiced hard on his route running, making him a very complete receiver.

Budda Baker, S: Baker is the heart and soul of the talented Washington defense. He’s in charge of the Washington secondary and provides a spark whenever lays a bit hit on opposing offensive players. He’s not afraid of contact and has the unique skill set to matchup with smaller or bigger players in the slot. Oregon will try to increase the tempo against the Huskies, so Baker making sure his teammates are on the same page will be vital to the success.

Matchup To Watch:

Oregon offensive line vs. Washington front seven: People say most games are won in the trenches an this week’s matchup will be no different. Last week, Washington rarely brought pressure against Stanford and was still able to dominate the line of scrimmage. The Huskies have one of the best front sevens in the nation while Oregon’s offensive line is extremely young and just now gaining experience. If Oregon can win the battle at the line of scrimmage and run the ball at will, it will make Washington bring pressure and thus open up the big-play potential. Likewise, if the Huskies control the line of scrimmage, they’ll drop back seven in coverage and make life rough for Herbert. Winner of this battle will be the winner of the game, simple as that.

Follow Ryan Kostecka on Twitter @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments