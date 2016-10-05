Quarterbacks Coach David Yost speaks to the media on April 6, 2016 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Ducks say Justin Herbert, Dakota Prukop getting even reps at quarterback position

After Oregon football practice on Wednesday, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said both Justin Herbert and Dakota Prukop are receiving “even” numbers of reps in practice.

On Tuesday, multiple reports indicated that Oregon is preparing to start Herbert, a true freshman, against No. 5 Washington on Saturday.

However, both Lubick and quarterbacks coach David Yost said a decision hasn’t yet been made about the starter.

“We’ve evened them out,” Lubick said about the reps Herbert and Prukop are getting in practice. “That one of a couple positions where we try to have competition every week, but we’ve evened them out.”

Lubick continued: “It’s something we evaluate every day. We’ll watch today’s practice on tape and talk as a staff. When we figure it out, you guys will know.”

Yost said the coaching staff met on Sunday to re-evaluate the competition.

“They compete very hard,” Yost said. “They’re very focused on practice, but then off the field, you see them — they’re very good friends — and they get along very well. They kind of root for each other. They’re not rooting against the other guy to do something. They’re just kind of working to do the best they can.”

Herbert entered the game during the fourth quarter of last weekend’s game against WSU. He led the Ducks on a touchdown drive, going 3-for-5 in the air while passing for 70 yards. He capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Prukop has started all five games for the Ducks (2-3) this season. So far, he’s completed 66.2 percent of his pass attempts while accumulating 1,173 yards. He also has eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

The flurry of media attention around Herbert potentially getting the nod on Saturday didn’t affect Oregon’s weekly meetings, Yost said.

“At the quarterback meeting last night, there was nothing discussed about that,” Yost said of yesterday’s reports. “It was just business as usual.”

Yost, who has worked at Toledo, Missouri and Washington State, said Oregon’s current quarterback situation is unlike anything he’s worked through before.

“Never were we in a position where we kind of had this come up,” Yost said. “It normally happened at spring and two-a-days. We went and things worked themselves out. This is a little different situation, but it’s the situation that we’re in. We’ll deal with it and have the best outcome we can.”

Yost added that the Ducks re-opened the quarterback competition ultimately looking for a spark on offense.

“Getting the offense going and everything,” Yost said. “And practice through the last couple weeks — Justin has done a really good job. It is a competition in that way.”

Neither Herbert nor Prukop are being made available for interviews by Oregon this week.

“It’s been very good competition,” Lubick said. “They’re both a little bit different, but they’re both similar in the fact that they’ve both had a very good week of practice and executed well.”

