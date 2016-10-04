Women’s golf finishes tied for ninth at Windy City Collegiate

Oregon women’s golf wrapped up its second day of the Windy City Collegiate on Tuesday in Chicago, Illinois.

The Ducks finished strong, shooting 3-over as a team in the third, and final round on Tuesday, after shooting 6-over and 7-over on Monday. The strong finish put the Ducks at 16-over and tied them with Oklahoma State for ninth place.

The University of Georgia took the win over 13 other teams, with 10-under after the two day, 54-hole series.

Senior veteran Cathleen Santoso led the Ducks overall at 1-over par to tie for 16th. Fellow senior Kathleen Scavo followed just behind with 4-over par and a tie for 25th overall.

Freshman Brooke Hamilton had a great second day, sinking five birdies to shoot just 2-under par after 2-over and 5-over on Monday. Her strong finish led her to a tie for 38th place.

Sophomore Petra Salko and freshman Amy Matsuoka finished up Oregon’s top-five for the Ducks tied for 47th and 56th overall, respectively.

After the final round, head coach Ria Scott said that Oregon needs to get better at getting 10-20 footers in the hole to allow for more birdies to drop, but is happy with the team’s improvement.

“This team continues to improve weekly, if not daily,” Scott told GoDucks.com. “The hole locations today were the toughest we have seen this season, and our team handled it well.”

Next up, the Ducks head to the Greenville Regional Preview in Greenville, North Carolina on Oct. 17-18.

