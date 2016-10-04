Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) avoids the tackle of Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25). The unranked Oregon Ducks travel north in hopes of extending their 11 game win streak against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 17, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Washington Huskies hold offensive and defensive advantage this weekend versus Ducks

The first installment of rivalry week has arrived for the Ducks.

Apart from playing in-state rival Oregon State later in the year, this week’s game against Washington features Oregon’s most hated rival.

Saturday will mark the 110th meeting between the two squads. Oregon, which currently owns a 12-game win streak in the series, will be the the underdog for the first time since the win streak began. Washington will be looking to prove that last week’s 38-point victory over Stanford was no fluke.

Here’s how the teams stack up:

OFFENSE

Oregon: Last week was proof that no matter how All-American running back Royce Freeman plays, the outcome of the game will not be decided by his efforts alone. Freeman is the focal point of Oregon’s offense, averaging 116 yards a game this season. The offense falls on quarterback Dakota Prukop’s shoulders. At times, Prukop has shown complete control of the offense — in wins over UC Davis and Virginia — and then struggled against Colorado and Washington State.

For Prukop to be successful, he needs to take care of the ball, avoid interceptions and begin to run again. The offensive live will face a fierce and talented pass rush, so the unit must continue to evolve and bring the fight against the Huskies. Simply, Oregon will need to be creative with its play-calling by getting the ball to playmakers Darren Carrington, Charles Nelson, Pharaoh Brown and T0ny Brooks-James in space.

Washington: Quarterback Jake Browning is quietly emerging as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate with his efforts so far this season. He’s thrown for 17 touchdowns and has a passer rating of 196.3. He’ll have the chance to build his stats against Oregon’s ever-struggling defense. His top-three targets — Chico McClatcher, John Ross and Dante Pettis — all have four touchdowns or more on the year.

McClatcher leads the team with 313 yards, Ross leads with six touchdowns and Pettis was the main target last week against Stanford. When running the ball, Myes Gaskin and Lavon Coleman provide a great 1-2 punch. Gaskin is the primary back, being a smaller and shiftier, while Coleman is a big power back. All offensive pieces benefit from a veteran offensive line.

Advantage: Washington

DEFENSE

Oregon: There haven’t been many brights spots for the Ducks on defense this year. Oregon could perhaps get freshman-sensation Troy Dye back for this week against the Huskies, but linebacker Johnny Ragin is done for the season due to injury. To stop the Washington attack, the defense much quickly become more physical.

The defensive line will have to chuck off blocks and fill gaps. The linebackers will have to get pressure on Browning and wrap up while the secondary will have to prevent big plays. Cornerbacks Arrion Springs and Tyree Robinson will have to keep UW’s receivers at bay while applying pressure on Browning to give the Ducks a chance.

Washington: For the first time since the win streak began, Washington finally has the athletes that can keep up with Oregon. The front four controlled the trenches against Stanford, which allowed the Huskies to drop seven in coverage every time. The secondary is among the nation’s best and led by All-American safety Budda Baker, the heart and soul of the defense. There are very few flaws in UW’s defense. Collectively, it has allowed 12.8 points per game this year.

Advantage: Washington

Follow Ryan Kostecka on Twitter @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments